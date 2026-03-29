Michigan vs Tennessee College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NCAA Tournament Elite Eight
The No. 1 seed Michigan Wolverines (34-3) will play the No. 6 seed Tennessee Volunteers (25-11) in the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight on Sunday at United Center, airing on CBS starting at 2:15 p.m. ET.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.
Michigan vs. Tennessee Game Info and Odds
- Game day: Sunday, March 29, 2026
- Game time: 2:15 p.m. ET
- TV channel: CBS
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Arena: United Center
Michigan vs. Tennessee Picks and Prediction
All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Michigan win (66.3%)
To help you make an informed wager on Michigan-Tennessee matchup (in which Michigan is a 7.5-point favorite and the over/under has been set at 146.5 points), here are a few betting trends and insights for Sunday's game.
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Michigan vs. Tennessee: ATS Betting Stats and Trends
- Michigan has compiled a 17-20-0 record against the spread this season.
- Tennessee has put together an 18-18-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Wolverines have done a better job covering the spread in home games (8-7-0) than they have in road affairs (4-7-0).
- The Volunteers have been better against the spread at home (8-9-0) than away (4-6-0) this year.
Michigan vs. Tennessee: Moneyline Betting Stats
- Michigan has won in 32, or 91.4%, of the 35 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.
- This year, the Wolverines have won 27 of 28 games when listed as at least -345 or better on the moneyline.
- Tennessee has won 57.1% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (4-3).
- The Volunteers have not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +270 or longer.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Michigan has a 77.5% chance of pulling out a win.
Michigan vs. Tennessee Head-to-Head Comparison
- Last season, Michigan was 75th in college basketball offensively (78 points scored per game) and 160th on defense (71.5 points allowed).
- Michigan was 34th in college basketball in rebounds per game (35) and 114th in rebounds allowed (30.2) last season.
- Last season Michigan was ranked 46th in the country in assists with 15.8 per game.
- In terms of turnovers, Michigan was 14th-worst in the country in committing them (13.6 per game) last year. And it was ranked 240th in forcing them (10.6 per game).
- Tennessee posted 74 points per game last year (167th-ranked in college basketball), but it really shined defensively, allowing just 63.1 points per contest (10th-best).
- Tennessee averaged 33.2 boards per game last season (105th-ranked in college basketball), and it allowed just 27.5 rebounds per game (13th-best).
- Tennessee ranked 61st in the country with 15.4 assists per contest.
- Last year Tennessee averaged 9.6 turnovers per game (40th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 10.5 turnovers per contest (250th-ranked).
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