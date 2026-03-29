Michigan vs Tennessee College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NCAA Tournament Elite Eight

The No. 1 seed Michigan Wolverines (34-3) will play the No. 6 seed Tennessee Volunteers (25-11) in the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight on Sunday at United Center, airing on CBS starting at 2:15 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Michigan vs. Tennessee Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, March 29, 2026

Sunday, March 29, 2026 Game time: 2:15 p.m. ET

2:15 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Arena: United Center

Michigan vs. Tennessee Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Michigan win (66.3%)

To help you make an informed wager on Michigan-Tennessee matchup (in which Michigan is a 7.5-point favorite and the over/under has been set at 146.5 points), here are a few betting trends and insights for Sunday's game.

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Michigan vs. Tennessee: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Michigan has compiled a 17-20-0 record against the spread this season.

Tennessee has put together an 18-18-0 record against the spread this year.

The Wolverines have done a better job covering the spread in home games (8-7-0) than they have in road affairs (4-7-0).

The Volunteers have been better against the spread at home (8-9-0) than away (4-6-0) this year.

Michigan vs. Tennessee: Moneyline Betting Stats

Michigan has won in 32, or 91.4%, of the 35 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

This year, the Wolverines have won 27 of 28 games when listed as at least -345 or better on the moneyline.

Tennessee has won 57.1% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (4-3).

The Volunteers have not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +270 or longer.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Michigan has a 77.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Michigan vs. Tennessee Head-to-Head Comparison

Last season, Michigan was 75th in college basketball offensively (78 points scored per game) and 160th on defense (71.5 points allowed).

Michigan was 34th in college basketball in rebounds per game (35) and 114th in rebounds allowed (30.2) last season.

Last season Michigan was ranked 46th in the country in assists with 15.8 per game.

In terms of turnovers, Michigan was 14th-worst in the country in committing them (13.6 per game) last year. And it was ranked 240th in forcing them (10.6 per game).

Tennessee posted 74 points per game last year (167th-ranked in college basketball), but it really shined defensively, allowing just 63.1 points per contest (10th-best).

Tennessee averaged 33.2 boards per game last season (105th-ranked in college basketball), and it allowed just 27.5 rebounds per game (13th-best).

Tennessee ranked 61st in the country with 15.4 assists per contest.

Last year Tennessee averaged 9.6 turnovers per game (40th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 10.5 turnovers per contest (250th-ranked).

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