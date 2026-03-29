Duke vs UConn College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NCAA Tournament Elite Eight

The No. 2 seed UConn Huskies (32-5) will play in an NCAA Tournament Elite Eight matchup with the No. 1 seed Duke Blue Devils (35-2) on Sunday at Capital One Arena, airing on CBS beginning at 5:05 p.m. ET, with the winner moving on to the Final Four.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Duke vs. UConn Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, March 29, 2026

Sunday, March 29, 2026 Game time: 5:05 p.m. ET

5:05 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Arena: Capital One Arena

Duke vs. UConn Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Duke win (61.9%)

Take a look at some betting trends for Duke (-5.5) versus UConn on Sunday. The over/under has been set at 133.5 points for this game.

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Duke vs. UConn: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Duke is 19-18-0 ATS this season.

UConn has won 14 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 23 times.

The Blue Devils have done a better job covering the spread in road games (8-3-0) than they have in home games (6-9-0).

This season, the Huskies are 4-13-0 at home against the spread (.235 winning percentage). On the road, they are 5-6-0 ATS (.455).

Duke vs. UConn: Moneyline Betting Stats

Duke has been the moneyline favorite in 30 games this season and has come away with the win 28 times (93.3%) in those contests.

The Blue Devils have a win-loss record of 26-2 when favored by -220 or better by oddsmakers this year.

This is the first time this season UConn is playing as the moneyline underdog.

The Huskies have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of +180 or longer.

Duke has an implied victory probability of 68.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Duke vs. UConn Head-to-Head Comparison

On offense, Duke was the 11th-best squad in the nation (83.2 points per game) last season. On defense, it was seventh-best (62.8 points conceded per game).

On the boards, Duke was 24th-best in the country in rebounds (35.6 per game) last year. It was 12th-best in rebounds conceded (27.3 per game).

Duke was 17th-best in the nation in assists (16.9 per game) last year.

In terms of turnovers, Duke was ninth-best in the country in committing them (8.9 per game) last season. It was 265th in forcing them (10.4 per game).

Last year UConn scored 77 points per game (90th-ranked in college basketball) and surrendered 68 points per contest (56th-ranked).

UConn ranked second-best in the nation by allowing only 25.9 rebounds per game. It ranked 111th in college basketball by pulling down 33.1 boards per contest.

UConn tallied plenty of assists last year, ranking eighth-best in the nation with 17.3 per game.

With 10 turnovers per game, UConn ranked 71st in the country. It forced 9.8 turnovers per contest, which ranked 317th in college basketball.

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