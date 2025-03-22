Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - March 22

There are nine games on Saturday's slate that involve teams ranked in the Top 25 in the AP Poll, highlighted by a game that has No. 2 Houston taking on No. 24 Gonzaga (at 8:40 p.m. ET). Below, we provide our picks and predictions for each matchup.

Searching for an edge in March Madness? We break down the betting odds for each of the important games below.

Purdue vs. McNeese

Matchup: McNeese Cowboys vs. No. 22 Purdue Boilermakers

Projected Winner: Purdue (53.01% win probability)

Spread: Purdue (-6.5)

Time: 12:10 p.m. ET

Date: March 22

TV Channel: CBS

St. John's vs. Arkansas

Matchup: Arkansas Razorbacks vs. No. 5 St. John's Red Storm

Projected Winner: St. John's (67.71% win probability)

Spread: St. John's (-7.5)

Time: 2:40 p.m. ET

Date: March 22

TV Channel: CBS

Texas A&M vs. Michigan

Matchup: No. 14 Michigan Wolverines vs. No. 19 Texas A&M Aggies

Projected Winner: Texas A&M (56.31% win probability)

Spread: Texas A&M (-2.5)

Time: 5:15 p.m. ET

Date: March 22

TV Channel: CBS

Texas Tech vs. Drake

Matchup: Drake Bulldogs vs. No. 9 Texas Tech Red Raiders

Projected Winner: Texas Tech (62.78% win probability)

Spread: Texas Tech (-6.5)

Time: 6:10 p.m. ET

Date: March 22

TV Channel: TNT

Auburn vs. Creighton

Matchup: Creighton Bluejays vs. No. 4 Auburn Tigers

Projected Winner: Auburn (70.94% win probability)

Spread: Auburn (-9.5)

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

Date: March 22

TV Channel: TBS

Wisconsin vs. BYU

Matchup: No. 17 BYU Cougars vs. No. 13 Wisconsin Badgers

Projected Winner: Wisconsin (62.17% win probability)

Spread: Wisconsin (-1.5)

Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

Date: March 22

TV Channel: CBS

Houston vs. Gonzaga

Matchup: No. 24 Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. No. 2 Houston Cougars

Projected Winner: Houston (64.88% win probability)

Spread: Houston (-5.5)

Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

Date: March 23

TV Channel: TNT

Tennessee vs. UCLA

Matchup: UCLA Bruins vs. No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers

Projected Winner: Tennessee (68.32% win probability)

Spread: Tennessee (-5.5)

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

Date: March 23

TV Channel: TBS

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

