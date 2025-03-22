FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - March 22

Data Skrive

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - March 22

There are nine games on Saturday's slate that involve teams ranked in the Top 25 in the AP Poll, highlighted by a game that has No. 2 Houston taking on No. 24 Gonzaga (at 8:40 p.m. ET). Below, we provide our picks and predictions for each matchup.

Searching for an edge in March Madness? We break down the betting odds for each of the important games below.

Purdue vs. McNeese

  • Matchup: McNeese Cowboys vs. No. 22 Purdue Boilermakers
  • Projected Winner: Purdue (53.01% win probability)
  • Spread: Purdue (-6.5)
  • Time: 12:10 p.m. ET
  • Date: March 22
  • TV Channel: CBS

St. John's vs. Arkansas

  • Matchup: Arkansas Razorbacks vs. No. 5 St. John's Red Storm
  • Projected Winner: St. John's (67.71% win probability)
  • Spread: St. John's (-7.5)
  • Time: 2:40 p.m. ET
  • Date: March 22
  • TV Channel: CBS

Texas A&M vs. Michigan

  • Matchup: No. 14 Michigan Wolverines vs. No. 19 Texas A&M Aggies
  • Projected Winner: Texas A&M (56.31% win probability)
  • Spread: Texas A&M (-2.5)
  • Time: 5:15 p.m. ET
  • Date: March 22
  • TV Channel: CBS

Texas Tech vs. Drake

  • Matchup: Drake Bulldogs vs. No. 9 Texas Tech Red Raiders
  • Projected Winner: Texas Tech (62.78% win probability)
  • Spread: Texas Tech (-6.5)
  • Time: 6:10 p.m. ET
  • Date: March 22
  • TV Channel: TNT

Auburn vs. Creighton

  • Matchup: Creighton Bluejays vs. No. 4 Auburn Tigers
  • Projected Winner: Auburn (70.94% win probability)
  • Spread: Auburn (-9.5)
  • Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
  • Date: March 22
  • TV Channel: TBS

Wisconsin vs. BYU

  • Matchup: No. 17 BYU Cougars vs. No. 13 Wisconsin Badgers
  • Projected Winner: Wisconsin (62.17% win probability)
  • Spread: Wisconsin (-1.5)
  • Time: 7:45 p.m. ET
  • Date: March 22
  • TV Channel: CBS

Houston vs. Gonzaga

  • Matchup: No. 24 Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. No. 2 Houston Cougars
  • Projected Winner: Houston (64.88% win probability)
  • Spread: Houston (-5.5)
  • Time: 8:40 p.m. ET
  • Date: March 23
  • TV Channel: TNT

Tennessee vs. UCLA

  • Matchup: UCLA Bruins vs. No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers
  • Projected Winner: Tennessee (68.32% win probability)
  • Spread: Tennessee (-5.5)
  • Time: 9:40 p.m. ET
  • Date: March 23
  • TV Channel: TBS

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

