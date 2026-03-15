Michigan vs Purdue College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Big Ten Tournament Championship

The No. 1 seed Michigan Wolverines (31-2, 19-1 Big Ten) will look to secure the Big Ten championship and a guaranteed spot in the NCAA Tournament when they play the No. 7 Purdue Boilermakers (26-8, 13-7 Big Ten) on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Michigan vs. Purdue Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, March 15, 2026

Sunday, March 15, 2026 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Arena: United Center

Michigan vs. Purdue Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Michigan win (65.7%)

Michigan is a 5.5-point favorite over Purdue on Sunday and the total is set at 150.5 points. Here are some betting insights and trends if you plan to place a wager on the matchup.

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Michigan vs. Purdue: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Michigan has won 15 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 17 times.

Purdue is 14-18-0 ATS this year.

The Wolverines sport a better record against the spread at home (8-7-0) than they do in road games (4-7-0).

This season, the Boilermakers are 5-12-0 at home against the spread (.294 winning percentage). On the road, they are 6-5-0 ATS (.545).

Michigan's record against the spread in conference games is 8-13-0.

Against the spread in Big Ten games, Purdue is 8-13-0 this season.

Michigan vs. Purdue: Moneyline Betting Stats

Michigan has been victorious in 28, or 93.3%, of the 30 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Wolverines have a win-loss record of 26-1 when favored by -245 or better by sportsbooks this year.

Purdue has a 2-1 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 66.7% of those games).

The Boilermakers have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of +198 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Michigan has a 71% chance of walking away with the win.

Michigan vs. Purdue Head-to-Head Comparison

Michigan has a +607 scoring differential, topping opponents by 18.4 points per game. It is putting up 87.3 points per game to rank 10th in college basketball and is allowing 68.9 per outing to rank 56th in college basketball.

Yaxel Lendeborg paces Michigan, scoring 14.4 points per game (357th in college basketball).

Purdue puts up 81.7 points per game (55th in college basketball) while giving up 70.1 per contest (74th in college basketball). It has a +395 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 11.6 points per game.

Braden Smith's 14 points per game paces Purdue and ranks 404th in the nation.

The Wolverines are 14th in the nation at 36.9 rebounds per game. That's 9.7 more than the 27.2 their opponents average.

Morez Johnson Jr. averages 7.3 rebounds per game (ranking 125th in college basketball) to lead the Wolverines.

The Boilermakers grab 33.1 rebounds per game (112th in college basketball) while allowing 26 per contest to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 7.1 boards per game.

Trey Kaufman-Renn's 8.7 rebounds per game lead the Boilermakers and rank 45th in the country.

Michigan puts up 107.6 points per 100 possessions (16th in college basketball), while allowing 84.9 points per 100 possessions (eighth in college basketball).

The Boilermakers rank third in college basketball averaging 110.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 164th, allowing 94.6 points per 100 possessions.

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