Vanderbilt vs Arkansas College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for SEC Tournament Championship

The No. 4 seed Vanderbilt Commodores (26-7, 11-7 SEC) will meet the No. 3 seed Arkansas Razorbacks (25-8, 13-5 SEC) in the SEC championship game with an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament on the line. The matchup on Sunday at Bridgestone Arena starts at 1 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Vanderbilt vs. Arkansas Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, March 15, 2026

Sunday, March 15, 2026 Game time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Arena: Bridgestone Arena

Take a look at these betting insights and trends before you wager on Sunday's Vanderbilt-Arkansas spread (Vanderbilt -2.5) or over/under (166.5 points).

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Vanderbilt vs. Arkansas: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Vanderbilt has covered 17 times in 32 chances against the spread this season.

Arkansas has compiled a 21-11-0 record against the spread this season.

When the spread is set as 2.5 or more this season, Vanderbilt (14-12) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (53.8%) than Arkansas (4-5) does as the underdog (44.4%).

The Commodores sport an identical winning percentage against the spread in home games (.500) as they do on the road.

The Razorbacks' winning percentage against the spread at home is .706 (12-5-0). On the road, it is .600 (6-4-0).

Against the spread, in conference games, Vanderbilt is 9-10-0 this year.

Arkansas has covered the spread 12 times in 19 SEC games.

Vanderbilt vs. Arkansas: Moneyline Betting Stats

Vanderbilt has been the moneyline favorite in 22 games this season and has come away with the win 18 times (81.8%) in those contests.

This season, the Commodores have come away with a win 18 times in 22 chances when named as a favorite of at least -137 or shorter on the moneyline.

Arkansas has been the moneyline underdog 10 total times this season. Arkansas has finished 3-7 in those games.

The Razorbacks have a 2-7 record (winning only 22.2% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline underdog of +114 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Vanderbilt has a 57.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Vanderbilt vs. Arkansas Head-to-Head Comparison

Offensively, Vanderbilt was the 55th-ranked team in college basketball (78.9 points per game) last year. Defensively, it was 249th (74.3 points allowed per game).

Vanderbilt collected 31.2 rebounds per game and gave up 31.9 boards last season, ranking 221st and 226th, respectively, in college basketball.

Last season Vanderbilt was ranked 158th in college basketball in assists with 13.8 per game.

Vanderbilt was 40th in the nation in turnovers per game (9.6) and 40th in turnovers forced (13.4) last year.

With 76.8 points per game on offense, Arkansas ranked 95th in the country last year. At the other end, it surrendered 71.4 points per contest, which ranked 156th in college basketball.

Last season Arkansas grabbed 32.4 rebounds per game (156th-ranked in college basketball) and ceded 32.3 rebounds per contest (257th-ranked).

Arkansas put up 14.2 assists per game, which ranked them 124th in college basketball.

Arkansas averaged 11.3 turnovers per game (201st-ranked in college basketball). It forced 11.6 turnovers per contest (146th-ranked).

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