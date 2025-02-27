NCAAB
Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - February 27
The men's college basketball schedule on Thursday features two games involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, with No. 15 Michigan squaring off against Rutgers at 9 p.m. ET being one of the day's more notable matchups. Keep reading for picks and predictions for each matchup.
There is college basketball action today, and we have you covered with the betting odds you need to get an edge.
Michigan vs. Rutgers
- Matchup: Rutgers Scarlet Knights at No. 15 Michigan Wolverines
- Projected Winner: Michigan (82.93% win probability)
- Spread: Michigan (-9.5)
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Date: February 28
- TV Channel: Peacock
Loyola Marymount vs. Saint Mary's (CA)
- Matchup: No. 23 Saint Mary's Gaels at Loyola Marymount Lions
- Projected Winner: Saint Mary's (CA) (86.58% win probability)
- Spread: Saint Mary's (CA) (-13.5)
- Time: 11 p.m. ET
- Date: February 28
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.
