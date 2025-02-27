Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - February 27

The men's college basketball schedule on Thursday features two games involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, with No. 15 Michigan squaring off against Rutgers at 9 p.m. ET being one of the day's more notable matchups. Keep reading for picks and predictions for each matchup.

There is college basketball action today, and we have you covered with the betting odds you need to get an edge.

Michigan vs. Rutgers

Matchup: Rutgers Scarlet Knights at No. 15 Michigan Wolverines

Rutgers Scarlet Knights at No. 15 Michigan Wolverines Projected Winner: Michigan (82.93% win probability)

Michigan (82.93% win probability) Spread: Michigan (-9.5)

Michigan (-9.5) Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Date: February 28

February 28 TV Channel: Peacock

Loyola Marymount vs. Saint Mary's (CA)

Matchup: No. 23 Saint Mary's Gaels at Loyola Marymount Lions

No. 23 Saint Mary's Gaels at Loyola Marymount Lions Projected Winner: Saint Mary's (CA) (86.58% win probability)

Saint Mary's (CA) (86.58% win probability) Spread: Saint Mary's (CA) (-13.5)

Saint Mary's (CA) (-13.5) Time: 11 p.m. ET

11 p.m. ET Date: February 28

February 28 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

