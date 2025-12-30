Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - December 30
A matchup between San Diego and No. 7 Gonzaga at 9:30 p.m. ET is one of the highlights of Tuesday's slate, which includes five games involving teams ranked in the AP Poll's Top 25. For picks and predictions for each game, continue reading.
There is college basketball action today, and we've got you covered with the betting info you need.
North Carolina vs. Florida State
- Matchup: Florida State Seminoles at No. 12 North Carolina Tar Heels
- Projected Winner: North Carolina (91.61% win probability)
- Spread: North Carolina (-14.5)
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: December 31
- TV Channel: ESPN2
Tennessee vs. South Carolina State
- Matchup: South Carolina State Bulldogs at No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers
- Projected Winner: Tennessee (99.35% win probability)
- Spread: Tennessee (-45.5)
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Date: December 31
- TV Channel: SEC Network
Nebraska vs. New Hampshire
- Matchup: New Hampshire Wildcats at No. 13 Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Projected Winner: Nebraska (98.70% win probability)
- Spread: Nebraska (-30.5)
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Date: December 31
- TV Channel: BTN
Cal vs. Louisville
- Matchup: No. 16 Louisville Cardinals at California Golden Bears
- Projected Winner: Louisville (60.28% win probability)
- Spread: Louisville (-7.5)
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Date: December 31
- TV Channel: ACC Network
San Diego vs. Gonzaga
- Matchup: No. 7 Gonzaga Bulldogs at San Diego Toreros
- Projected Winner: Gonzaga (93.33% win probability)
- Spread: Gonzaga (-28.5)
- Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
- Date: December 31
- TV Channel: ESPN+
Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.
For more college basketball betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's college basketball home page.
