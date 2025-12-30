Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - December 30

A matchup between San Diego and No. 7 Gonzaga at 9:30 p.m. ET is one of the highlights of Tuesday's slate, which includes five games involving teams ranked in the AP Poll's Top 25. For picks and predictions for each game, continue reading.

North Carolina vs. Florida State

Matchup: Florida State Seminoles at No. 12 North Carolina Tar Heels

Florida State Seminoles at No. 12 North Carolina Tar Heels Projected Winner: North Carolina (91.61% win probability)

North Carolina (91.61% win probability) Spread: North Carolina (-14.5)

North Carolina (-14.5) Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Date: December 31

December 31 TV Channel: ESPN2

Tennessee vs. South Carolina State

Matchup: South Carolina State Bulldogs at No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers

South Carolina State Bulldogs at No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers Projected Winner: Tennessee (99.35% win probability)

Tennessee (99.35% win probability) Spread: Tennessee (-45.5)

Tennessee (-45.5) Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Date: December 31

December 31 TV Channel: SEC Network

Nebraska vs. New Hampshire

Matchup: New Hampshire Wildcats at No. 13 Nebraska Cornhuskers

New Hampshire Wildcats at No. 13 Nebraska Cornhuskers Projected Winner: Nebraska (98.70% win probability)

Nebraska (98.70% win probability) Spread: Nebraska (-30.5)

Nebraska (-30.5) Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Date: December 31

December 31 TV Channel: BTN

Cal vs. Louisville

Matchup: No. 16 Louisville Cardinals at California Golden Bears

No. 16 Louisville Cardinals at California Golden Bears Projected Winner: Louisville (60.28% win probability)

Louisville (60.28% win probability) Spread: Louisville (-7.5)

Louisville (-7.5) Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Date: December 31

December 31 TV Channel: ACC Network

San Diego vs. Gonzaga

Matchup: No. 7 Gonzaga Bulldogs at San Diego Toreros

No. 7 Gonzaga Bulldogs at San Diego Toreros Projected Winner: Gonzaga (93.33% win probability)

Gonzaga (93.33% win probability) Spread: Gonzaga (-28.5)

Gonzaga (-28.5) Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Date: December 31

December 31 TV Channel: ESPN+

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

