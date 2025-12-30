Tennessee vs South Carolina State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 30

The South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-13) aim to stop an 11-game road losing streak when they visit the Tennessee Volunteers (9-3) on December 30, 2025.

Tennessee vs. South Carolina State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, December 30, 2025

Tuesday, December 30, 2025 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Arena: Thompson-Boling Arena

Tennessee vs. South Carolina State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tennessee win (99.4%)

Before you wager on Tuesday's Tennessee-South Carolina State spread (Tennessee -45.5) or over/under (147.5 points), read the betting insights and trends below.

Tennessee vs. South Carolina State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Tennessee has put together a 5-7-0 ATS record so far this year.

South Carolina State is 5-8-0 ATS this year.

Against the spread last season, the Volunteers fared better when playing at home, covering nine times in 17 home games, and five times in 11 road games.

The Bulldogs were better against the spread at home (8-1-0) than away (10-7-0) last season.

Tennessee vs. South Carolina State Head-to-Head Comparison

Tennessee's +212 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 17.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 82.2 points per game (98th in college basketball) while giving up 64.5 per contest (19th in college basketball).

Ja'Kobi Gillespie's 17.6 points per game lead Tennessee and rank 97th in the country.

South Carolina State has a -288 scoring differential, falling short by 20.6 points per game. It is putting up 65.9 points per game, 347th in college basketball, and is giving up 86.5 per contest to rank 351st in college basketball.

Obie Bronston Jr.'s 11.7 points per game leads South Carolina State and ranks 752nd in the nation.

The Volunteers are seventh in college basketball at 40.6 rebounds per game. That's 14.8 more than the 25.8 their opponents average.

Nate Ament paces the team with 6.9 rebounds per game (167th in college basketball action).

The 27.9 rebounds per game the Bulldogs accumulate rank 349th in college basketball, 6.8 fewer than the 34.7 their opponents record.

Cameron Clark paces the Bulldogs with 5.4 rebounds per game (460th in college basketball).

Tennessee averages 102.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (98th in college basketball), and gives up 80.3 points per 100 possessions (16th in college basketball).

The Bulldogs rank 357th in college basketball with 81.0 points scored per 100 possessions, and 355th defensively with 106.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

