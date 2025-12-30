Louisville vs Cal College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 30

The California Golden Bears (12-1, 0-0 ACC) will look to build on a nine-game win streak when they host the Louisville Cardinals (10-2, 0-0 ACC) on December 30, 2025 at Haas Pavilion.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Louisville vs. Cal Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, December 30, 2025

Tuesday, December 30, 2025 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Location: Berkeley, California

Berkeley, California Arena: Haas Pavilion

Louisville vs. Cal Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Louisville win (60.3%)

Louisville is a 7.5-point favorite against Cal on Tuesday and the over/under is set at 160.5 points. Below are some betting insights and trends to help you make an informed wager on the outing.

Louisville vs. Cal: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Louisville has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

Cal is 7-5-0 ATS this season.

As a 7.5-point underdog or more in 2025-26, Cal is 1-0 against the spread compared to the 6-2 ATS record Louisville puts up as a 7.5-point favorite.

The Cardinals owned a worse record against the spread in home games (8-9-0) than they did in away games (9-2-0) last season.

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Golden Bears had a lower winning percentage at home (.438, 7-9-0 record) than away (.769, 10-3-0).

Louisville vs. Cal: Moneyline Betting Stats

Louisville has come away with four wins in the five contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Cardinals have been listed as a favorite of -375 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

Cal has been the moneyline underdog only two other times so far this season, and it split the games.

The Golden Bears have yet to play as a moneyline underdog of +290 or longer.

Louisville has an implied victory probability of 78.9% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Louisville vs. Cal Head-to-Head Comparison

Louisville scored 78.5 points per game and gave up 69.5 last season, ranking them 65th in the country on offense and 89th defensively.

Louisville was 47th in the nation in rebounds per game (34.6) and 114th in rebounds conceded (30.2) last season.

With 13.9 assists per game last year, Louisville was 148th in the country.

Louisville committed 10.9 turnovers per game last season and forced 12.2 per game, ranking 150th and 93rd, respectively, in college basketball.

Cal averaged 75.6 points per game (129th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while ceding 76.8 points per contest (310th-ranked).

Cal averaged 33.4 rebounds per game (90th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 31.8 rebounds per contest (217th-ranked).

Cal averaged just 10.5 dimes per game, which ranked eighth-worst in college basketball.

Cal committed 11.2 turnovers per game (186th-ranked in college basketball) this year, while forcing 11.2 turnovers per contest (184th-ranked).

