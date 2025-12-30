North Carolina vs Florida State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 30

The North Carolina Tar Heels (12-1, 0-0 ACC) hope to continue a six-game winning streak when they host the Florida State Seminoles (7-6, 0-0 ACC) on December 30, 2025 at Dean E. Smith Center.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

North Carolina vs. Florida State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, December 30, 2025

Tuesday, December 30, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Chapel Hill, North Carolina Arena: Dean E. Smith Center

North Carolina vs. Florida State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: North Carolina win (91.6%)

Take a look at some betting trends and insights for North Carolina (-14.5) versus Florida State on Tuesday. The total is set at 161.5 points for this game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

North Carolina vs. Florida State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

North Carolina is 8-5-0 ATS this season.

Florida State has covered six times in 13 matchups with a spread this year.

As a 14.5-point underdog or more in 2025-26, Florida State is 1-1 against the spread compared to the 4-3 ATS record North Carolina racks up as a 14.5-point favorite.

The Tar Heels covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than road games last season. They covered seven times in 15 opportunities when playing at home, and they covered four times in 12 opportunities on the road.

Against the spread, the Seminoles were better at home (10-6-0) than away (4-7-0) last season.

North Carolina vs. Florida State: Moneyline Betting Stats

North Carolina has been listed as the moneyline favorite 10 times this season and has come away with a win in all of those games.

The Tar Heels have yet to lose in six games when named as moneyline favorite of -1449 or better.

Florida State has not yet won a game it played as the moneyline underdog this season, going 1-1.

The Seminoles have played as a moneyline underdog of +810 or longer in just one game this season, which they lost.

North Carolina has an implied victory probability of 93.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

North Carolina vs. Florida State Head-to-Head Comparison

North Carolina is outscoring opponents by 17.9 points per game with a +232 scoring differential overall. It puts up 81.4 points per game (107th in college basketball) and allows 63.5 per outing (14th in college basketball).

Caleb Wilson is 37th in the nation with a team-high 19.8 points per game.

Florida State outscores opponents by 6.7 points per game (posting 85.0 points per game, 61st in college basketball, and giving up 78.3 per outing, 296th in college basketball) and has a +87 scoring differential.

Robert McCray's team-leading 13.5 points per game rank him 472nd in college basketball.

The Tar Heels grab 39.2 rebounds per game (13th in college basketball) while conceding 29.1 per contest to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 10.1 boards per game.

Wilson averages 10.8 rebounds per game (ranking 10th in college basketball) to lead the Tar Heels.

The Seminoles lose the rebound battle by 1.2 boards on average. They collect 34.9 rebounds per game, 106th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 36.1.

Alex Steen averages 6.7 rebounds per game (209th in college basketball) to lead the Seminoles.

North Carolina scores 102.6 points per 100 possessions (95th in college basketball), while allowing 80.1 points per 100 possessions (15th in college basketball).

The Seminoles average 96.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (200th in college basketball), and allow 89.0 points per 100 possessions (116th in college basketball).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!