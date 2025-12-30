Gonzaga vs San Diego College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 30

The Gonzaga Bulldogs (13-1, 1-0 WCC) will try to build on a six-game winning streak when they visit the San Diego Toreros (6-7, 1-0 WCC) on December 30, 2025 at Jenny Craig Pavilion.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Gonzaga vs. San Diego Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, December 30, 2025

Tuesday, December 30, 2025 Game time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Arena: Jenny Craig Pavilion

Gonzaga vs. San Diego Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Gonzaga win (93.3%)

Here's a look at some betting insights for Gonzaga (-28.5) versus San Diego on Tuesday. The total has been set at 162.5 points for this game.

Gonzaga vs. San Diego: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Gonzaga is 10-4-0 ATS this season.

San Diego is 6-6-0 ATS this year.

The Bulldogs did a better job covering the spread on the road (6-4-0) than they did at home (4-10-0) last year.

This year, the Toreros are 5-2-0 at home against the spread (.714 winning percentage). Away, they are 1-3-0 ATS (.250).

Gonzaga vs. San Diego: Moneyline Betting Stats

Gonzaga has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in nine games this year and has walked away with the win eight times (88.9%) in those games.

This is the best odds of a victory sportsbooks have given the Bulldogs this season with a -33333 moneyline set for this game.

San Diego has won three of the seven games it was the moneyline underdog this season (42.9%).

The Toreros have yet to play as a moneyline underdog of +4000 or longer.

Gonzaga has an implied victory probability of 99.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Gonzaga vs. San Diego Head-to-Head Comparison

Last season, Gonzaga was second-best in the country on offense (86.4 points scored per game) and ranked 107th on defense (69.9 points conceded).

Last season, Gonzaga was 47th in college basketball in rebounds (34.6 per game) and 47th in rebounds conceded (28.9).

Last season Gonzaga was best in the country in assists with 19.7 per game.

Gonzaga was the 25th-best team in the nation in turnovers per game (9.3) and 140th in turnovers forced (11.7) last season.

San Diego was ranked 278th in college basketball offensively last season with 70.1 points per game, while defensively it was 16th-worst (79.7 points allowed per game).

San Diego grabbed 30.8 boards per game (253rd-ranked in college basketball). It gave up 34.0 rebounds per contest (327th-ranked).

Last year San Diego ranked 323rd in college basketball in assists, averaging 11.4 per game.

San Diego committed 12.6 turnovers per game (312th-ranked in college basketball). It forced 12.7 turnovers per contest (62nd-ranked).

