Nebraska vs New Hampshire College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 30

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (12-0) will try to build on a 12-game win streak when they host the New Hampshire Wildcats (4-8) on December 30, 2025 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Nebraska vs. New Hampshire Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, December 30, 2025

Tuesday, December 30, 2025 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Location: Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska Arena: Pinnacle Bank Arena

Nebraska vs. New Hampshire Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nebraska win (98.7%)

See these betting trends and insights before you bet on Tuesday's Nebraska-New Hampshire spread (Nebraska -30.5) or total (144.5 points).

Nebraska vs. New Hampshire: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Nebraska has put together a 7-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

New Hampshire has covered six times in 10 matchups with a spread this year.

Nebraska hasn't covered the spread as a 30.5-point favorite or more this season, while New Hampshire covers as an underdog of 30.5 or more 50% of the time.

The Cornhuskers owned a worse record against the spread at home (6-10-0) than they did in away games (6-5-0) last season.

The Wildcats' winning percentage against the spread at home is .333 (1-2-0). On the road, it is .714 (5-2-0).

Nebraska vs. New Hampshire Head-to-Head Comparison

Nebraska outscores opponents by 16.1 points per game (scoring 83.3 per game to rank 78th in college basketball while allowing 67.2 per contest to rank 58th in college basketball) and has a +194 scoring differential overall.

Rienk Mast leads Nebraska, putting up 17.0 points per game (127th in the nation).

New Hampshire puts up 70.2 points per game (317th in college basketball) while giving up 72.2 per contest (160th in college basketball). It has a -24 scoring differential and has been outscored by 2.0 points per game.

Jack Graham's 12.1 points per game leads New Hampshire and ranks 693rd in the country.

The Cornhuskers come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 3.6 boards. They are recording 35.9 rebounds per game (73rd in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 32.3 per outing.

Mast's 6.8 rebounds per game lead the Cornhuskers and rank 183rd in college basketball action.

The Wildcats rank 146th in the nation at 34.1 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 34.7 their opponents average.

Belal El Shakery tops the team with 7.9 rebounds per game (82nd in college basketball).

Nebraska averages 105.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (62nd in college basketball), and allows 85.0 points per 100 possessions (53rd in college basketball).

The Wildcats rank 322nd in college basketball with 89.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 179th defensively with 91.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

