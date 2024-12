Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - December 3

There are seven games on Tuesday's schedule that involve teams ranked in the Top 25 in the AP Poll, highlighted by a game that has No. 3 Tennessee squaring off against Syracuse (at 7:30 PM ET). Below, we offer our picks and predictions for every matchup.

Check out our betting preview for college basketball's action today.

Villanova vs. Cincinnati

Matchup: No. 14 Cincinnati Bearcats at Villanova Wildcats

No. 14 Cincinnati Bearcats at Villanova Wildcats Projected Winner: Villanova (55.81% win probability)

Villanova (55.81% win probability) Spread: Cincinnati (-4.5)

Cincinnati (-4.5) Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Date: December 3

December 3 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Bet on Villanova vs. Cincinnati with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Tennessee vs. Syracuse

Matchup: Syracuse Orange at No. 3 Tennessee Volunteers

Syracuse Orange at No. 3 Tennessee Volunteers Projected Winner: Tennessee (91.14% win probability)

Tennessee (91.14% win probability) Spread: Tennessee (-19.5)

Tennessee (-19.5) Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: December 4

December 4 TV Channel: ESPN

Bet on Tennessee vs. Syracuse with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Louisville vs. Ole Miss

Matchup: No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels at Louisville Cardinals

No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels at Louisville Cardinals Projected Winner: Ole Miss (67.15% win probability)

Ole Miss (67.15% win probability) Spread: Louisville (-3.5)

Louisville (-3.5) Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Date: December 4

December 4 TV Channel: ACC Network

Bet on Louisville vs. Ole Miss with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Wisconsin vs. Michigan

Matchup: Michigan Wolverines at No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers

Michigan Wolverines at No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers Projected Winner: Wisconsin (83.92% win probability)

Wisconsin (83.92% win probability) Spread: Wisconsin (-2.5)

Wisconsin (-2.5) Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Date: December 4

December 4 TV Channel: Peacock

Bet on Wisconsin vs. Michigan with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Oklahoma vs. Georgia Tech

Matchup: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at No. 21 Oklahoma Sooners

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at No. 21 Oklahoma Sooners Projected Winner: Oklahoma (91.83% win probability)

Oklahoma (91.83% win probability) Spread: Oklahoma (-10.5)

Oklahoma (-10.5) Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Date: December 4

December 4 TV Channel: ESPNU

Bet on Oklahoma vs. Georgia Tech with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Texas A&M vs. Wake Forest

Matchup: Wake Forest Demon Deacons at No. 22 Texas A&M Aggies

Wake Forest Demon Deacons at No. 22 Texas A&M Aggies Projected Winner: Texas A&M (61.06% win probability)

Texas A&M (61.06% win probability) Spread: Texas A&M (-9.5)

Texas A&M (-9.5) Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Date: December 4

December 4 TV Channel: ESPN2

Bet on Texas A&M vs. Wake Forest with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Clemson vs. Kentucky

Matchup: No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats at Clemson Tigers

No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats at Clemson Tigers Projected Winner: Clemson (60.31% win probability)

Clemson (60.31% win probability) Spread: Kentucky (-2.5)

Kentucky (-2.5) Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Date: December 4

December 4 TV Channel: ESPN

Bet on Clemson vs. Kentucky with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!