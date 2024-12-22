Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - December 22

A matchup between No. 3 Iowa State and Morgan State at 1:00 PM ET is one of the highlights of Sunday's slate, which includes six games involving teams ranked in the AP Poll's Top 25. For picks and predictions for each game, continue reading.

Trying to find an edge in college basketball? We dissect the betting odds for all the important games below.

Iowa State vs. Morgan State

Matchup: Morgan State Bears at No. 3 Iowa State Cyclones

Morgan State Bears at No. 3 Iowa State Cyclones Projected Winner: Iowa State (99.64% win probability)

Iowa State (99.64% win probability) Spread: Iowa State (-42.5)

Iowa State (-42.5) Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: December 22

December 22 TV Channel: ESPN+

Bet on Iowa State vs. Morgan State with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Alabama vs. Kent State

Matchup: Kent State Golden Flashes at No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide

Kent State Golden Flashes at No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide Projected Winner: Alabama (92.55% win probability)

Alabama (92.55% win probability) Spread: Alabama (-20.5)

Alabama (-20.5) Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: December 22

December 22 TV Channel: SEC Network

Bet on Alabama vs. Kent State with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Michigan vs. Purdue Fort Wayne

Matchup: Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons at No. 24 Michigan Wolverines

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons at No. 24 Michigan Wolverines Projected Winner: Michigan (69.47% win probability)

Michigan (69.47% win probability) Spread: Michigan (-20.5)

Michigan (-20.5) Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: December 22

December 22 TV Channel: B1G+

Bet on Michigan vs. Purdue Fort Wayne with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Oklahoma vs. Central Arkansas

Matchup: Central Arkansas Bears at No. 14 Oklahoma Sooners

Central Arkansas Bears at No. 14 Oklahoma Sooners Projected Winner: Oklahoma (99.12% win probability)

Oklahoma (99.12% win probability) Spread: Oklahoma (-26.5)

Oklahoma (-26.5) Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: December 22

December 22 TV Channel: SEC Network+

Bet on Oklahoma vs. Central Arkansas with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Kansas vs. Brown

Matchup: Brown Bears at No. 8 Kansas Jayhawks

Brown Bears at No. 8 Kansas Jayhawks Projected Winner: Kansas (92.48% win probability)

Kansas (92.48% win probability) Spread: Kansas (-24.5)

Kansas (-24.5) Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: December 22

December 22 TV Channel: ESPN

Bet on Kansas vs. Brown with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cincinnati vs. Grambling

Matchup: Grambling Tigers at No. 19 Cincinnati Bearcats

Grambling Tigers at No. 19 Cincinnati Bearcats Projected Winner: Cincinnati (97.52% win probability)

Cincinnati (97.52% win probability) Spread: Cincinnati (-29.5)

Cincinnati (-29.5) Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: December 22

December 22 TV Channel: ESPN+

Bet on Cincinnati vs. Grambling with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!