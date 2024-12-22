Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - December 22
A matchup between No. 3 Iowa State and Morgan State at 1:00 PM ET is one of the highlights of Sunday's slate, which includes six games involving teams ranked in the AP Poll's Top 25. For picks and predictions for each game, continue reading.
Trying to find an edge in college basketball? We dissect the betting odds for all the important games below.
Iowa State vs. Morgan State
- Matchup: Morgan State Bears at No. 3 Iowa State Cyclones
- Projected Winner: Iowa State (99.64% win probability)
- Spread: Iowa State (-42.5)
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: December 22
- TV Channel: ESPN+
Alabama vs. Kent State
- Matchup: Kent State Golden Flashes at No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide
- Projected Winner: Alabama (92.55% win probability)
- Spread: Alabama (-20.5)
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: December 22
- TV Channel: SEC Network
Michigan vs. Purdue Fort Wayne
- Matchup: Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons at No. 24 Michigan Wolverines
- Projected Winner: Michigan (69.47% win probability)
- Spread: Michigan (-20.5)
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: December 22
- TV Channel: B1G+
Oklahoma vs. Central Arkansas
- Matchup: Central Arkansas Bears at No. 14 Oklahoma Sooners
- Projected Winner: Oklahoma (99.12% win probability)
- Spread: Oklahoma (-26.5)
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: December 22
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
Kansas vs. Brown
- Matchup: Brown Bears at No. 8 Kansas Jayhawks
- Projected Winner: Kansas (92.48% win probability)
- Spread: Kansas (-24.5)
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: December 22
- TV Channel: ESPN
Cincinnati vs. Grambling
- Matchup: Grambling Tigers at No. 19 Cincinnati Bearcats
- Projected Winner: Cincinnati (97.52% win probability)
- Spread: Cincinnati (-29.5)
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: December 22
- TV Channel: ESPN+
Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.
