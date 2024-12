Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - December 14

There are 16 games on Saturday's schedule that involve teams ranked in the Top 25 in the AP Poll, highlighted by a game that has No. 18 UConn clashing with No. 8 Gonzaga (at 8:00 PM ET). Below, we provide our picks and predictions for each matchup.

Read through our betting breakdown for college basketball's action today.

Clemson vs. Memphis

Matchup: Memphis Tigers at No. 16 Clemson Tigers

Memphis Tigers at No. 16 Clemson Tigers Projected Winner: Clemson (77.31% win probability)

Clemson (77.31% win probability) Spread: Clemson (-6.5)

Clemson (-6.5) Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET Date: December 14

December 14 TV Channel: ESPN2

Bet on Clemson vs. Memphis with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Purdue vs. Texas A&M

Matchup: No. 17 Texas A&M Aggies vs. No. 11 Purdue Boilermakers

No. 17 Texas A&M Aggies vs. No. 11 Purdue Boilermakers Projected Winner: Purdue (68.15% win probability)

Purdue (68.15% win probability) Spread: Purdue (-2.5)

Purdue (-2.5) Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: December 14

December 14 TV Channel: CBS

Bet on Purdue vs. Texas A&M with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Ohio State vs. Auburn

Matchup: No. 2 Auburn Tigers vs. Ohio State Buckeyes

No. 2 Auburn Tigers vs. Ohio State Buckeyes Projected Winner: Auburn (76.40% win probability)

Auburn (76.40% win probability) Spread: Auburn (-11.5)

Auburn (-11.5) Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: December 14

December 14 TV Channel: ESPN2

Bet on Ohio State vs. Auburn with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cincinnati vs. Xavier

Matchup: Xavier Musketeers at No. 22 Cincinnati Bearcats

Xavier Musketeers at No. 22 Cincinnati Bearcats Projected Winner: Cincinnati (81.41% win probability)

Cincinnati (81.41% win probability) Spread: Cincinnati (-7.5)

Cincinnati (-7.5) Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: December 14

December 14 TV Channel: ESPN+

Bet on Cincinnati vs. Xavier with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Butler vs. Wisconsin

Matchup: No. 20 Wisconsin Badgers vs. Butler Bulldogs

No. 20 Wisconsin Badgers vs. Butler Bulldogs Projected Winner: Wisconsin (69.18% win probability)

Wisconsin (69.18% win probability) Spread: Wisconsin (-5.5)

Wisconsin (-5.5) Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Date: December 14

December 14 TV Channel: BTN

Bet on Butler vs. Wisconsin with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Arizona vs. UCLA

Matchup: No. 24 UCLA Bruins vs. Arizona Wildcats

No. 24 UCLA Bruins vs. Arizona Wildcats Projected Winner: Arizona (75.38% win probability)

Arizona (75.38% win probability) Spread: Arizona (-3.5)

Arizona (-3.5) Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: December 14

December 14 TV Channel: ESPN2

Bet on Arizona vs. UCLA with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Kansas vs. NC State

Matchup: NC State Wolfpack at No. 10 Kansas Jayhawks

NC State Wolfpack at No. 10 Kansas Jayhawks Projected Winner: Kansas (72.45% win probability)

Kansas (72.45% win probability) Spread: Kansas (-13.5)

Kansas (-13.5) Time: 3:15 PM ET

3:15 PM ET Date: December 14

December 14 TV Channel: ESPN

Bet on Kansas vs. NC State with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Arizona State vs. Florida

Matchup: No. 9 Florida Gators vs. Arizona State Sun Devils

No. 9 Florida Gators vs. Arizona State Sun Devils Projected Winner: Florida (85.55% win probability)

Florida (85.55% win probability) Spread: Florida (-8.5)

Florida (-8.5) Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: December 14

December 14 TV Channel: SEC Network

Bet on Arizona State vs. Florida with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Southern Miss vs. Ole Miss

Matchup: No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels vs. Southern Miss Golden Eagles

No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels vs. Southern Miss Golden Eagles Projected Winner: Ole Miss (84.33% win probability)

Ole Miss (84.33% win probability) Spread: Ole Miss (-20.5)

Ole Miss (-20.5) Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: December 14

December 14 TV Channel: ESPN+

Bet on Southern Miss vs. Ole Miss with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Kentucky vs. Louisville

Matchup: Louisville Cardinals at No. 5 Kentucky Wildcats

Louisville Cardinals at No. 5 Kentucky Wildcats Projected Winner: Kentucky (94.46% win probability)

Kentucky (94.46% win probability) Spread: Kentucky (-11.5)

Kentucky (-11.5) Time: 5:15 PM ET

5:15 PM ET Date: December 14

December 14 TV Channel: ESPN

Bet on Kentucky vs. Louisville with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Illinois vs. Tennessee

Matchup: No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers at Illinois Fighting Illini

No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers at Illinois Fighting Illini Projected Winner: Illinois (61.26% win probability)

Illinois (61.26% win probability) Spread: Tennessee (-1.5)

Tennessee (-1.5) Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET Date: December 14

December 14 TV Channel: FOX

Bet on Illinois vs. Tennessee with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Dayton vs. Marquette

Matchup: No. 6 Marquette Golden Eagles at Dayton Flyers

No. 6 Marquette Golden Eagles at Dayton Flyers Projected Winner: Dayton (66.80% win probability)

Dayton (66.80% win probability) Spread: Marquette (-1.5)

Marquette (-1.5) Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: December 15

December 15 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Bet on Dayton vs. Marquette with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Oklahoma State vs. Oklahoma

Matchup: No. 13 Oklahoma Sooners vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys

No. 13 Oklahoma Sooners vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys Projected Winner: Oklahoma (80.40% win probability)

Oklahoma (80.40% win probability) Spread: Oklahoma (-5.5)

Oklahoma (-5.5) Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: December 15

December 15 TV Channel: ESPNU

Bet on Oklahoma State vs. Oklahoma with FanDuel Sportsbook.

UConn vs. Gonzaga

Matchup: No. 8 Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. No. 18 UConn Huskies

No. 8 Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. No. 18 UConn Huskies Projected Winner: UConn (50.43% win probability)

UConn (50.43% win probability) Spread: Gonzaga (-3.5)

Gonzaga (-3.5) Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: December 15

December 15 TV Channel: FOX

Bet on UConn vs. Gonzaga with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Alabama vs. Creighton

Matchup: Creighton Bluejays at No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide

Creighton Bluejays at No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide Projected Winner: Alabama (69.23% win probability)

Alabama (69.23% win probability) Spread: Alabama (-10.5)

Alabama (-10.5) Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Date: December 15

December 15 TV Channel: SEC Network

Bet on Alabama vs. Creighton with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!