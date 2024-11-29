menu item
NCAAB

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - November 29

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - November 29

There are two games on Friday's slate that involve teams ranked in the Top 25 in the AP Poll, highlighted by a contest that has No. 8 Kentucky taking on Georgia State (at 7:00 PM ET). Below, we offer our picks and predictions for each matchup.

Take a peek at our betting preview for college basketball's action today.

Duke vs. Seattle U

  • Matchup: Seattle U Redhawks at No. 11 Duke Blue Devils
  • Projected Winner: Duke (85.82% win probability)
  • Spread: Duke (-27.5)
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: November 30
  • TV Channel: ACC Network

Kentucky vs. Georgia State

  • Matchup: Georgia State Panthers at No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats
  • Projected Winner: Kentucky (95.00% win probability)
  • Spread: Kentucky (-31.5)
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: November 30
  • TV Channel: SEC Network

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

