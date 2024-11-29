Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - November 29

There are two games on Friday's slate that involve teams ranked in the Top 25 in the AP Poll, highlighted by a contest that has No. 8 Kentucky taking on Georgia State (at 7:00 PM ET). Below, we offer our picks and predictions for each matchup.

Duke vs. Seattle U

Matchup: Seattle U Redhawks at No. 11 Duke Blue Devils

Seattle U Redhawks at No. 11 Duke Blue Devils Projected Winner: Duke (85.82% win probability)

Duke (85.82% win probability) Spread: Duke (-27.5)

Duke (-27.5) Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: November 30

November 30 TV Channel: ACC Network

Kentucky vs. Georgia State

Matchup: Georgia State Panthers at No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats

Georgia State Panthers at No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats Projected Winner: Kentucky (95.00% win probability)

Kentucky (95.00% win probability) Spread: Kentucky (-31.5)

Kentucky (-31.5) Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: November 30

November 30 TV Channel: SEC Network

