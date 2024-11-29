NCAAB
Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - November 29
There are two games on Friday's slate that involve teams ranked in the Top 25 in the AP Poll, highlighted by a contest that has No. 8 Kentucky taking on Georgia State (at 7:00 PM ET). Below, we offer our picks and predictions for each matchup.
Take a peek at our betting preview for college basketball's action today.
Duke vs. Seattle U
- Matchup: Seattle U Redhawks at No. 11 Duke Blue Devils
- Projected Winner: Duke (85.82% win probability)
- Spread: Duke (-27.5)
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: November 30
- TV Channel: ACC Network
Kentucky vs. Georgia State
- Matchup: Georgia State Panthers at No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats
- Projected Winner: Kentucky (95.00% win probability)
- Spread: Kentucky (-31.5)
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: November 30
- TV Channel: SEC Network
