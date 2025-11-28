Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - November 28
The men's college basketball schedule on Friday features five games involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, with No. 5 UConn taking on No. 13 Illinois at 12:30 p.m. ET being one of the day's more anticipated matchups. Keep reading for picks and predictions for each contest.
Check out our betting preview for college basketball's action today.
Purdue vs. Eastern Illinois
- Matchup: Eastern Illinois Panthers at No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers
- Projected Winner: Purdue (99.15% win probability)
- Spread: Purdue (-40.5)
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- Date: November 28
- TV Channel: BTN
Bet on Purdue vs. Eastern Illinois with FanDuel Sportsbook.
UConn vs. Illinois
- Matchup: No. 13 Illinois Fighting Illini vs. No. 5 UConn Huskies
- Projected Winner: UConn (60.71% win probability)
- Spread: UConn (-4.5)
- Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
- Date: November 28
- TV Channel: FOX
Bet on UConn vs. Illinois with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Vanderbilt
- Matchup: No. 24 Vanderbilt Commodores vs. Saint Mary's Gaels
- Projected Winner: Saint Mary's (CA) (55.85% win probability)
- Spread: Vanderbilt (-4.5)
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: November 28
- TV Channel: ESPN2
Bet on Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Vanderbilt with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Florida vs. Providence
- Matchup: Providence Friars vs. No. 10 Florida Gators
- Projected Winner: Florida (87.86% win probability)
- Spread: Florida (-11.5)
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Date: November 28
- TV Channel: FOX
Bet on Florida vs. Providence with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Dayton vs. BYU
- Matchup: No. 9 BYU Cougars vs. Dayton Flyers
- Projected Winner: BYU (75.89% win probability)
- Spread: BYU (-9.5)
- Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
- Date: November 29
- TV Channel: ESPN
Bet on Dayton vs. BYU with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.
For more college basketball betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's college basketball home page.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!