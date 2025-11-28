Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - November 28

The men's college basketball schedule on Friday features five games involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, with No. 5 UConn taking on No. 13 Illinois at 12:30 p.m. ET being one of the day's more anticipated matchups. Keep reading for picks and predictions for each contest.

Check out our betting preview for college basketball's action today.

Purdue vs. Eastern Illinois

Matchup: Eastern Illinois Panthers at No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers

Projected Winner: Purdue (99.15% win probability)

Spread: Purdue (-40.5)

Time: 12 p.m. ET

Date: November 28

TV Channel: BTN

UConn vs. Illinois

Matchup: No. 13 Illinois Fighting Illini vs. No. 5 UConn Huskies

Projected Winner: UConn (60.71% win probability)

Spread: UConn (-4.5)

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Date: November 28

TV Channel: FOX

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Vanderbilt

Matchup: No. 24 Vanderbilt Commodores vs. Saint Mary's Gaels

Projected Winner: Saint Mary's (CA) (55.85% win probability)

Spread: Vanderbilt (-4.5)

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Date: November 28

TV Channel: ESPN2

Florida vs. Providence

Matchup: Providence Friars vs. No. 10 Florida Gators

Projected Winner: Florida (87.86% win probability)

Spread: Florida (-11.5)

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Date: November 28

TV Channel: FOX

Dayton vs. BYU

Matchup: No. 9 BYU Cougars vs. Dayton Flyers

Projected Winner: BYU (75.89% win probability)

Spread: BYU (-9.5)

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

Date: November 29

TV Channel: ESPN

