Vanderbilt vs Saint Mary's (CA) College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 28

The Vanderbilt Commodores (7-0) will try to continue a seven-game winning streak when they visit the Saint Mary's Gaels (8-0) on November 28, 2025. The Gaels have won eight games in a row.

Vanderbilt vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, November 28, 2025

Friday, November 28, 2025 Game time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Arena: Imperial Arena

Vanderbilt vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Saint Mary's (CA) win (55.8%)

Before you decide to wager on Vanderbilt-Saint Mary's (CA) matchup (in which Vanderbilt is a 3.5-point favorite and the over/under is set at 151.5 points), below are a few betting trends and insights for Friday's game.

Vanderbilt vs. Saint Mary's (CA): ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Vanderbilt is 4-3-0 ATS this season.

Saint Mary's (CA) is 5-2-0 ATS this year.

The Commodores did a better job covering the spread in home games (11-6-0) last season than they did in road games (5-5-0).

Against the spread last year, the Gaels had better results away (7-3-0) than at home (6-10-0).

Vanderbilt vs. Saint Mary's (CA): Moneyline Betting Stats

Vanderbilt has been named as the moneyline favorite five times this year and has yet to lose any of those games.

The Commodores have been a -210 moneyline favorite on five occasions this season and won every game.

Saint Mary's (CA) is the moneyline underdog in its first game this season.

The Gaels have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of +172 or longer.

Vanderbilt has an implied victory probability of 67.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Vanderbilt vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Head-to-Head Comparison

Vanderbilt has a +170 scoring differential, topping opponents by 24.2 points per game. It is putting up 98.1 points per game to rank second in college basketball and is giving up 73.9 per contest to rank 194th in college basketball.

Duke Miles' 17.9 points per game lead Vanderbilt and rank 110th in the nation.

Saint Mary's (CA)'s +191 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 23.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 83.6 points per game (95th in college basketball) while allowing 59.8 per contest (fifth in college basketball).

Paulius Murauskas is ranked 83rd in college basketball with a team-leading 18.6 points per game.

The 36.4 rebounds per game the Commodores average rank 83rd in college basketball, and are 9.7 more than the 26.7 their opponents collect per contest.

Devin's 6.4 rebounds per game lead the Commodores and rank 264th in college basketball play.

The Gaels win the rebound battle by an average of 12.7 boards. They are pulling down 38.6 rebounds per game (38th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 25.9.

Andrew McKeever averages 10.9 rebounds per game (13th in college basketball) to lead the Gaels.

Vanderbilt scores 117.9 points per 100 possessions (first in college basketball), while giving up 88.7 points per 100 possessions (128th in college basketball).

The Gaels rank 40th in college basketball averaging 108 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 12th, allowing 77.2 points per 100 possessions.

