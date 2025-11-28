Florida vs Providence College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 28

The Florida Gators (4-2) hit the court against the Providence Friars (4-3) on November 28, 2025.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Florida vs. Providence Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, November 28, 2025

Game time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Arena: Jenny Craig Pavilion

Florida is an 11.5-point favorite against Providence on Friday and the total has been set at 168.5 points. Below are some betting trends and insights if you plan to place a wager on the game.

Florida vs. Providence: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Florida has covered just once in six chances against the spread this season.

Providence has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

The Gators covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than road games last season. They covered 11 times in 16 opportunities when playing at home, and they covered six times in 10 opportunities in road games.

Against the spread last year, the Friars had better results on the road (6-5-0) than at home (7-9-0).

Florida vs. Providence: Moneyline Betting Stats

Florida has been victorious in two of the four contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Gators have been listed as a favorite of -800 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

Providence has been listed as the moneyline underdog just two other times so far this season, and it lost both games.

The Friars have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of +540 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Florida has a 88.9% chance of walking away with the win.

Florida vs. Providence Head-to-Head Comparison

Last season, Florida was fifth-best in the country on offense (84.8 points scored per game) and ranked 91st on defense (69.6 points allowed).

Last season, Florida was second-best in the nation in rebounds (39 per game) and 129th in rebounds allowed (30.4).

Florida was 61st in college basketball in assists (15.4 per game) last year.

Last season, Florida was 129th in the country in turnovers committed (10.6 per game) and 197th in turnovers forced (11.1).

Providence put up 71.3 points per game (249th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing 72.5 points per contest (195th-ranked).

Last year Providence pulled down 33.6 boards per game (75th-ranked in college basketball) and ceded 29.7 rebounds per contest (82nd-ranked).

Providence averaged 12.9 dimes per game, which ranked them 227th in the country.

Providence ranked 10th-worst in the country with 8.8 forced turnovers per game. Meanwhile, it averaged 11.8 turnovers per game (246th-ranked in college basketball).

