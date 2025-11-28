UConn vs Illinois College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 28

The UConn Huskies (5-1) face the Illinois Fighting Illini (6-1) on November 28, 2025. The matchup airs on FOX.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

UConn vs. Illinois Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, November 28, 2025

Friday, November 28, 2025 Game time: 12:30 p.m. ET

12:30 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Arena: Madison Square Garden

UConn vs. Illinois Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: UConn win (60.7%)

Take a look at the betting trends and insights below before making a wager on Friday's UConn-Illinois spread (UConn -3.5) or over/under (152.5 points).

UConn vs. Illinois: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

UConn has won just one game against the spread this season.

Illinois has put together a 4-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

Against the spread last year, the Huskies played worse at home, covering eight times in 16 home games, and six times in 11 road games.

The Fighting Illini were better against the spread at home (10-7-0) than away (5-5-0) last season.

UConn vs. Illinois: Moneyline Betting Stats

UConn has split the two games it has played as moneyline favorites this season.

The Huskies have been listed as a favorite of -182 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

This is the first game this season Illinois is listed as the moneyline underdog.

The Fighting Illini have not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +150 or longer.

UConn has an implied victory probability of 64.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

UConn vs. Illinois Head-to-Head Comparison

Last season, UConn was 90th in the nation offensively (77 points scored per game) and 56th on defense (68 points allowed).

Last year, UConn was 111th in college basketball in rebounds (33.1 per game) and second-best in rebounds conceded (25.9).

UConn was eighth-best in the country in assists (17.3 per game) last season.

In terms of turnovers, UConn was 71st in the nation in committing them (10 per game) last year. It was 317th in forcing them (9.8 per game).

Illinois gave up 74.8 points per game last season (263rd-ranked in college basketball), but it really shined on offense, posting 83.6 points per game (ninth-best).

Illinois ranked best in college basketball by pulling down 39.7 boards per game. In terms of rebounds allowed, it ranked 104th in college basketball (30.1 allowed per contest).

Illinois delivered 14.9 dimes per game, which ranked them 83rd in college basketball.

Illinois, who was 215th in college basketball with 11.4 turnovers per game, forced 8.5 turnovers per contest, which was second-worst in the nation.

