BYU vs Dayton College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 28

The Dayton Flyers (6-1) will try to extend a four-game winning streak when they host the BYU Cougars (5-1) on November 28, 2025 at State Farm Field House.

BYU vs. Dayton Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, November 28, 2025

Friday, November 28, 2025 Game time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Arena: State Farm Field House

Before you place a wager on BYU-Dayton contest (in which BYU is a 9.5-point favorite and the total is set at 151.5 points), keep reading for some betting trends and insights for Friday's game.

BYU vs. Dayton: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

BYU has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.

Dayton has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

The Cougars did a better job covering the spread at home (10-6-0) last season than they did in road games (6-5-0).

Last year, the Flyers were 7-10-0 at home against the spread (.412 winning percentage). On the road, they were 5-4-0 ATS (.556).

BYU vs. Dayton: Moneyline Betting Stats

BYU has yet to lose any of the three games it has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Cougars have played as a favorite of -529 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

Dayton has been listed as the moneyline underdog only two other times so far this season, and it split the games.

The Flyers have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +390 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies BYU has a 84.1% chance of walking away with the win.

BYU vs. Dayton Head-to-Head Comparison

Offensively, BYU was the 24th-best squad in college basketball (81.4 points per game) last season. Defensively, it was 199th (72.6 points conceded per game).

Last year, BYU was 84th in college basketball in rebounds (33.5 per game) and 19th-best in rebounds allowed (27.8).

BYU was 10th-best in college basketball in assists (17.2 per game) last year.

At 11.4 turnovers committed per game and 11.2 turnovers forced last season, BYU was 215th and 184th in the nation, respectively.

Last season Dayton posted 75.4 points per game (134th-ranked in college basketball) and gave up 70.8 points per contest (140th-ranked).

Last year Dayton averaged 30.9 rebounds per game (239th-ranked in college basketball) and ceded 30.1 rebounds per contest (104th-ranked).

Last year Dayton ranked 69th in college basketball in assists, averaging 15.2 per game.

Last year Dayton committed 10 turnovers per game (71st-ranked in college basketball) and forced 11.1 turnovers per contest (197th-ranked).

