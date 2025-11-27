Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - November 27
No. 4 Duke and No. 22 Arkansas match up at 8 p.m. ET, which is one of four games on Thursday that feature teams ranked in the Top 25 AP Poll. Check out all of the matchups below, along with our picks and predictions.
There is college basketball action today, and we have you covered with the betting insights you need.
Florida vs. TCU
- Matchup: TCU Horned Frogs vs. No. 10 Florida Gators
- Projected Winner: Florida (83.20% win probability)
- Spread: Florida (-13.5)
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Date: November 27
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
Michigan State vs. North Carolina
- Matchup: No. 16 North Carolina Tar Heels vs. No. 11 Michigan State Spartans
- Projected Winner: Michigan State (59.35% win probability)
- Spread: Michigan State (-1.5)
- Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
- Date: November 27
- TV Channel: FOX
Miami (FL) vs. BYU
- Matchup: No. 9 BYU Cougars vs. Miami Hurricanes
- Projected Winner: BYU (86.10% win probability)
- Spread: BYU (-9.5)
- Time: 5 p.m. ET
- Date: November 27
- TV Channel: ESPN
Duke vs. Arkansas
- Matchup: No. 22 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. No. 4 Duke Blue Devils
- Projected Winner: Duke (79.77% win probability)
- Spread: Duke (-10.5)
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Date: November 28
- TV Channel: CBS
Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.
For more college basketball betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's college basketball home page.
