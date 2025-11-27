FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NCAAB

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - November 27

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - November 27

No. 4 Duke and No. 22 Arkansas match up at 8 p.m. ET, which is one of four games on Thursday that feature teams ranked in the Top 25 AP Poll. Check out all of the matchups below, along with our picks and predictions.

There is college basketball action today, and we have you covered with the betting insights you need.

Florida vs. TCU

Michigan State vs. North Carolina

Miami (FL) vs. BYU

Duke vs. Arkansas

  • Matchup: No. 22 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. No. 4 Duke Blue Devils
  • Projected Winner: Duke (79.77% win probability)
  • Spread: Duke (-10.5)
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Date: November 28
  • TV Channel: CBS

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

For more college basketball betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's college basketball home page.

