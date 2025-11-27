Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - November 27

No. 4 Duke and No. 22 Arkansas match up at 8 p.m. ET, which is one of four games on Thursday that feature teams ranked in the Top 25 AP Poll. Check out all of the matchups below, along with our picks and predictions.

There is college basketball action today, and we have you covered with the betting insights you need.

Florida vs. TCU

Matchup: TCU Horned Frogs vs. No. 10 Florida Gators

TCU Horned Frogs vs. No. 10 Florida Gators Projected Winner: Florida (83.20% win probability)

Florida (83.20% win probability) Spread: Florida (-13.5)

Florida (-13.5) Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET Date: November 27

November 27 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Michigan State vs. North Carolina

Matchup: No. 16 North Carolina Tar Heels vs. No. 11 Michigan State Spartans

No. 16 North Carolina Tar Heels vs. No. 11 Michigan State Spartans Projected Winner: Michigan State (59.35% win probability)

Michigan State (59.35% win probability) Spread: Michigan State (-1.5)

Michigan State (-1.5) Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

4:30 p.m. ET Date: November 27

November 27 TV Channel: FOX

Miami (FL) vs. BYU

Matchup: No. 9 BYU Cougars vs. Miami Hurricanes

No. 9 BYU Cougars vs. Miami Hurricanes Projected Winner: BYU (86.10% win probability)

BYU (86.10% win probability) Spread: BYU (-9.5)

BYU (-9.5) Time: 5 p.m. ET

5 p.m. ET Date: November 27

November 27 TV Channel: ESPN

Duke vs. Arkansas

Matchup: No. 22 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. No. 4 Duke Blue Devils

No. 22 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. No. 4 Duke Blue Devils Projected Winner: Duke (79.77% win probability)

Duke (79.77% win probability) Spread: Duke (-10.5)

Duke (-10.5) Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Date: November 28

November 28 TV Channel: CBS

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

