Duke vs Arkansas College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 27

The Duke Blue Devils (7-0) bring a seven-game win streak into a home matchup with the Arkansas Razorbacks (5-1), winners of four straight.

Duke vs. Arkansas Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, November 27, 2025

Thursday, November 27, 2025 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Arena: United Center

Duke vs. Arkansas Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Duke win (79.8%)

See the betting insights and trends below before making a bet on Thursday's Duke-Arkansas spread (Duke -10.5) or total (156.5 points).

Duke vs. Arkansas: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Duke has compiled a 5-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

Arkansas has compiled a 3-3-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Blue Devils did a better job covering the spread in road games (9-2-0) than they did at home (11-6-0) last season.

Against the spread, the Razorbacks were better at home (9-8-0) than on the road (5-5-0) last year.

Duke vs. Arkansas: Moneyline Betting Stats

Duke has won in each of the two games it has played as moneyline favorites this season.

The Blue Devils have been listed as a favorite of -671 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

Arkansas has been listed as the moneyline underdog only one other time so far this season, a game it lost.

The Razorbacks have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of +470 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Duke has a 87% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Duke vs. Arkansas Head-to-Head Comparison

Last season, Duke was 11th-best in the country offensively (83.2 points scored per game) and seventh-best on defense (62.8 points allowed).

On the glass, Duke was 24th-best in the nation in rebounds (35.6 per game) last year. It was 12th-best in rebounds allowed (27.3 per game).

Last season Duke was 17th-best in college basketball in assists with 16.9 per game.

Duke was the ninth-best squad in the country in turnovers per game (8.9) and 265th in turnovers forced (10.4) last year.

On offense, Arkansas put up 76.8 points per game (95th-ranked in college basketball) last year. It gave up 71.4 points per contest on defense (156th-ranked).

With 32.4 boards per game, Arkansas ranked 156th in college basketball. It ceded 32.3 rebounds per contest, which ranked 257th in college basketball.

Arkansas delivered 14.2 assists per game, which ranked them 124th in the nation.

Arkansas averaged 11.3 turnovers per game (201st-ranked in college basketball). It forced 11.6 turnovers per contest (146th-ranked).

