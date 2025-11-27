Florida vs TCU College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 27

The Florida Gators (4-1) will host the TCU Horned Frogs (3-2) after winning three home games in a row.

Florida vs. TCU Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, November 27, 2025

Thursday, November 27, 2025 Game time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Arena: Jenny Craig Pavilion

Before placing a bet on Thursday's Florida-TCU spread (Florida -12.5) or total (155.5 points), read the betting insights and trends below.

Florida vs. TCU: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Florida has covered just once in five chances against the spread this season.

TCU has compiled a 3-2-0 record against the spread this year.

The Gators covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than away games last season. They covered 11 times in 16 opportunities when playing at home, and they covered six times in 10 opportunities in away games.

The Horned Frogs' winning percentage against the spread at home last season was .529 (9-8-0). On the road, it was .273 (3-8-0).

Florida vs. TCU: Moneyline Betting Stats

Florida has been the moneyline favorite in three games this season and has come away with the win two times (66.7%) in those contests.

The Gators have played as a favorite of -1053 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

TCU has been the moneyline underdog just one other time so far this season, a game it lost.

The Horned Frogs have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of +660 or longer.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Florida has a 91.3% chance of pulling out a win.

Florida vs. TCU Head-to-Head Comparison

Last year, Florida was fifth-best in the nation on offense (84.8 points scored per game) and ranked 91st defensively (69.6 points conceded).

Last year, Florida was second-best in college basketball in rebounds (39 per game) and 129th in rebounds conceded (30.4).

Florida was 61st in college basketball in assists (15.4 per game) last year.

Florida committed 10.6 turnovers per game last year and forced 11.1 per game, ranking 129th and 197th, respectively, in the country.

TCU was 326th in the country last year with 67.6 points per game. At the other end of the court, it ranked 74th with 68.7 points allowed per contest.

TCU averaged 31.2 rebounds per game (221st-ranked in college basketball). It gave up 30.9 rebounds per contest (164th-ranked).

TCU put up 12.2 assists per game, which ranked them 279th in the country.

TCU ranked 150th in the nation with 10.9 turnovers per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 100th with 12.1 forced turnovers per game.

