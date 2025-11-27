Michigan State vs North Carolina College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 27

The Michigan State Spartans (6-0) bring a six-game win streak into a home matchup with the North Carolina Tar Heels (6-0), who have won six straight as well.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Michigan State vs. North Carolina Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, November 27, 2025

Thursday, November 27, 2025 Game time: 4:30 p.m. ET

4:30 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Location: Cypress Lake, Florida

Cypress Lake, Florida Arena: Suncoast Credit Union Arena

Take a look at some betting trends for Michigan State (-1.5) versus North Carolina on Thursday. The total has been set at 151.5 points for this game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Michigan State vs. North Carolina: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Michigan State has covered three times in six chances against the spread this season.

North Carolina has covered four times in six matchups with a spread this season.

The Spartans sported a worse record against the spread when playing at home (10-6-0) than they did in away games (7-2-0) last season.

Against the spread, the Tar Heels were better at home (7-8-0) than on the road (4-8-0) last year.

Michigan State vs. North Carolina: Moneyline Betting Stats

Michigan State has been listed as the moneyline favorite four times this season and has come away with a win in all of those games.

The Spartans have not lost in four games this year when favored by -140 or better on the moneyline.

North Carolina is the moneyline underdog for the first time this season.

The Tar Heels have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of +116 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Michigan State has a 58.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Michigan State vs. North Carolina Head-to-Head Comparison

Michigan State is outscoring opponents by 18.5 points per game with a +111 scoring differential overall. It puts up 80.7 points per game (144th in college basketball) and gives up 62.2 per outing (17th in college basketball).

Michigan State's leading scorer, Jaxon Kohler, ranks 300th in the country averaging 15.3 points per game.

North Carolina has a +139 scoring differential, topping opponents by 23.2 points per game. It is putting up 87.5 points per game, 58th in college basketball, and is giving up 64.3 per outing to rank 36th in college basketball.

Caleb Wilson's team-leading 20.5 points per game rank him 28th in college basketball.

The Spartans prevail in the rebound battle by an average of 13.7 boards. They are collecting 40 rebounds per game (26th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 26.3 per outing.

Kohler leads the team with 9.5 rebounds per game (37th in college basketball play).

The Tar Heels rank seventh in college basketball at 42 rebounds per game. That's 13.8 more than the 28.2 their opponents average.

Wilson averages 10.3 rebounds per game (23rd in college basketball) to lead the Tar Heels.

Michigan State ranks 112th in college basketball with 102 points scored per 100 possessions, and 25th in college basketball defensively with 78.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Tar Heels rank 69th in college basketball with 104.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 12th defensively with 77.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!