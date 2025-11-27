BYU vs Miami (FL) College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 27

The BYU Cougars (4-1) face the Miami Hurricanes (5-1) on November 27, 2025.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

BYU vs. Miami (FL) Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, November 27, 2025

Thursday, November 27, 2025 Game time: 5 p.m. ET

5 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Arena: State Farm Field House

Take a look at some betting trends for BYU (-9.5) versus Miami (FL) on Thursday. The total has been set at 163.5 points for this game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

BYU vs. Miami (FL): ATS Betting Stats and Trends

BYU has compiled a 3-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

Miami (FL) has put together a 4-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

BYU covers the spread when it is a 9.5-point favorite or more 33.3% of the time. That's more often than Miami (FL) covers as an underdog of 9.5 or more (never covered this season).

When playing at home last season, the Cougars had a better record against the spread (10-6-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (6-5-0).

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Hurricanes had a lower winning percentage at home (.294, 5-12-0 record) than on the road (.400, 4-6-0).

BYU vs. Miami (FL): Moneyline Betting Stats

BYU has won in each of the two contests it has played as moneyline favorites this season.

The Cougars have played as a favorite of -549 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

Miami (FL) has been listed as the moneyline underdog just one other time so far this season, a game it lost.

The Hurricanes have played as a moneyline underdog of +400 or longer in just one game this season, which they lost.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies BYU has a 84.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

BYU vs. Miami (FL) Head-to-Head Comparison

BYU has a +93 scoring differential, topping opponents by 18.6 points per game. It is putting up 87.2 points per game to rank 63rd in college basketball and is giving up 68.6 per contest to rank 94th in college basketball.

Richie Saunders paces BYU, recording 20.8 points per game (25th in college basketball).

Miami (FL) outscores opponents by 27.9 points per game (posting 92.2 points per game, 31st in college basketball, and giving up 64.3 per contest, 36th in college basketball) and has a +167 scoring differential.

Malik Reneau's 21.5 points per game paces Miami (FL) and ranks 16th in the country.

The Cougars prevail in the rebound battle by an average of 5.2 boards. They are collecting 35.6 rebounds per game (114th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 30.4 per contest.

AJ Dybantsa leads the Cougars with 6.6 rebounds per game (244th in college basketball action).

The 37.7 rebounds per game the Hurricanes accumulate rank 55th in the nation, 11.0 more than the 26.7 their opponents grab.

Reneau is 137th in the country with 7.5 rebounds per game, leading the Hurricanes.

BYU scores 110.4 points per 100 possessions (32nd in college basketball), while allowing 86.9 points per 100 possessions (100th in college basketball).

The Hurricanes' 111.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 21st in college basketball, and the 78.1 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 21st in college basketball.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!