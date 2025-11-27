Vanderbilt vs VCU College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 27

The Vanderbilt Commodores (6-0) will look to build on a six-game win streak when they visit the VCU Rams (4-2) on November 27, 2025 at Imperial Arena.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Vanderbilt vs. VCU Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, November 27, 2025

Thursday, November 27, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Arena: Imperial Arena

Vanderbilt vs. VCU Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Vanderbilt win (52.3%)

Take a look at some betting insights for Vanderbilt (-6.5) versus VCU on Thursday. The over/under has been set at 160.5 points for this game.

Vanderbilt vs. VCU: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Vanderbilt has compiled a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season.

VCU has covered five times in six chances against the spread this season.

As a 6.5-point underdog or more in 2025-26, VCU is 1-0 against the spread compared to the 3-3 ATS record Vanderbilt racks up as a 6.5-point favorite.

The Commodores did a better job covering the spread in home games (11-6-0) last season than they did in road games (5-5-0).

Last year, the Rams were 11-4-0 at home against the spread (.733 winning percentage). Away, they were 5-5-0 ATS (.500).

Vanderbilt vs. VCU: Moneyline Betting Stats

Vanderbilt has been listed as the moneyline favorite four times this season and has come away with a win in all of those games.

The Commodores have not lost in four games this year when favored by -295 or better on the moneyline.

VCU has been the moneyline underdog only two other times so far this season, and it lost both games.

The Rams have played as a moneyline underdog of +230 or longer in only one game this season, which they lost.

Vanderbilt has an implied victory probability of 74.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Vanderbilt vs. VCU Head-to-Head Comparison

Vanderbilt averages 99.7 points per game (first in college basketball) while allowing 73.8 per contest (193rd in college basketball). It has a +155 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 25.9 points per game.

Duke Miles is 128th in the nation with a team-high 17.5 points per game.

VCU puts up 86 points per game (76th in college basketball) while giving up 70.7 per outing (132nd in college basketball). It has a +92 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 15.3 points per game.

Lazar Djokovic is ranked 675th in the country with a team-high 12.2 points per game.

The Commodores win the rebound battle by 9.2 boards on average. They collect 36.5 rebounds per game, which ranks 82nd in college basketball, while their opponents grab 27.3 per contest.

Devin is 226th in college basketball play with 6.7 rebounds per game to lead the Commodores.

The Rams average 35.5 rebounds per game (113th in college basketball) while allowing 32.8 per contest to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 2.7 boards per game.

Barry Evans is 256th in the nation with 6.5 rebounds per game, leading the Rams.

Vanderbilt's 119.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank first in college basketball, and the 88.4 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 125th in college basketball.

The Rams rank 115th in college basketball with 101.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and 63rd defensively with 83.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

