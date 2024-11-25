Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - November 25

The men's college basketball schedule on Monday includes five games involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, with No. 5 Iowa State taking on No. 4 Auburn at 9:00 PM ET being one of the day's more anticipated matchups. Continue reading for picks and predictions for each matchup.

If you're seeking additional betting intel for today in college basketball, we have you covered with betting odds for all the big matchups.

UConn vs. Memphis

Matchup: Memphis Tigers vs. No. 2 UConn Huskies

Memphis Tigers vs. No. 2 UConn Huskies Projected Winner: UConn (75.29% win probability)

UConn (75.29% win probability) Spread: UConn (-9.5)

UConn (-9.5) Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Date: November 25

November 25 TV Channel: ESPN2

Bet on UConn vs. Memphis with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Iowa State vs. Auburn

Matchup: No. 4 Auburn Tigers vs. No. 5 Iowa State Cyclones

No. 4 Auburn Tigers vs. No. 5 Iowa State Cyclones Projected Winner: Auburn (56.64% win probability)

Auburn (56.64% win probability) Spread: Auburn (-3.5)

Auburn (-3.5) Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Date: November 26

November 26 TV Channel: ESPNU

Bet on Iowa State vs. Auburn with FanDuel Sportsbook.

North Carolina vs. Dayton

Matchup: Dayton Flyers vs. No. 10 North Carolina Tar Heels

Dayton Flyers vs. No. 10 North Carolina Tar Heels Projected Winner: North Carolina (63.21% win probability)

North Carolina (63.21% win probability) Spread: North Carolina (-6.5)

North Carolina (-6.5) Time: 11:30 PM ET

11:30 PM ET Date: November 26

November 26 TV Channel: ESPN2

Bet on North Carolina vs. Dayton with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!