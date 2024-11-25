menu item
Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - November 25

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - November 25

The men's college basketball schedule on Monday includes five games involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, with No. 5 Iowa State taking on No. 4 Auburn at 9:00 PM ET being one of the day's more anticipated matchups. Continue reading for picks and predictions for each matchup.

If you're seeking additional betting intel for today in college basketball, we have you covered with betting odds for all the big matchups.

UConn vs. Memphis

  • Matchup: Memphis Tigers vs. No. 2 UConn Huskies
  • Projected Winner: UConn (75.29% win probability)
  • Spread: UConn (-9.5)
  • Time: 2:30 PM ET
  • Date: November 25
  • TV Channel: ESPN2

Iowa State vs. Auburn

  • Matchup: No. 4 Auburn Tigers vs. No. 5 Iowa State Cyclones
  • Projected Winner: Auburn (56.64% win probability)
  • Spread: Auburn (-3.5)
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Date: November 26
  • TV Channel: ESPNU

North Carolina vs. Dayton

  • Matchup: Dayton Flyers vs. No. 10 North Carolina Tar Heels
  • Projected Winner: North Carolina (63.21% win probability)
  • Spread: North Carolina (-6.5)
  • Time: 11:30 PM ET
  • Date: November 26
  • TV Channel: ESPN2

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

