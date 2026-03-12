Predators vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 12

The NHL schedule on Thursday includes the Nashville Predators facing the Vancouver Canucks.

Predators vs Canucks Game Info

Nashville Predators (29-27-8) vs. Vancouver Canucks (19-37-8)

Date: Thursday, March 12, 2026

Thursday, March 12, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia

Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia Coverage: ESPN+

Predators vs Canucks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Predators (-156) Canucks (+130) 6.5 Predators (-1.5)

Predators vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Predators win (58.1%)

Predators vs Canucks Puck Line

The Canucks are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-194 to cover). And Nashville, the favorite, is +156.

Predators vs Canucks Over/Under

The over/under for the Predators versus Canucks matchup on March 12 has been set at 6.5, with +106 odds on the over and -130 odds on the under.

Predators vs Canucks Moneyline

Vancouver is the underdog, +130 on the moneyline, while Nashville is a -156 favorite despite being on the road.

