Predators vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 12
The NHL schedule on Thursday includes the Nashville Predators facing the Vancouver Canucks.
Predators vs Canucks Game Info
- Nashville Predators (29-27-8) vs. Vancouver Canucks (19-37-8)
- Date: Thursday, March 12, 2026
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia
- Coverage: ESPN+
Predators vs Canucks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Predators (-156)
|Canucks (+130)
|6.5
|Predators (-1.5)
Predators vs Canucks Prediction & Pick
- Prediction: Predators win (58.1%)
Predators vs Canucks Puck Line
- The Canucks are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-194 to cover). And Nashville, the favorite, is +156.
Predators vs Canucks Over/Under
- The over/under for the Predators versus Canucks matchup on March 12 has been set at 6.5, with +106 odds on the over and -130 odds on the under.
Predators vs Canucks Moneyline
- Vancouver is the underdog, +130 on the moneyline, while Nashville is a -156 favorite despite being on the road.