NHL

Predators vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 12

Data Skrive
Predators vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 12

The NHL schedule on Thursday includes the Nashville Predators facing the Vancouver Canucks.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Predators vs Canucks Game Info

  • Nashville Predators (29-27-8) vs. Vancouver Canucks (19-37-8)
  • Date: Thursday, March 12, 2026
  • Time: 10 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Predators vs Canucks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Predators (-156)Canucks (+130)6.5Predators (-1.5)

Predators vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Predators win (58.1%)

Predators vs Canucks Puck Line

  • The Canucks are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-194 to cover). And Nashville, the favorite, is +156.

Predators vs Canucks Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Predators versus Canucks matchup on March 12 has been set at 6.5, with +106 odds on the over and -130 odds on the under.

Predators vs Canucks Moneyline

  • Vancouver is the underdog, +130 on the moneyline, while Nashville is a -156 favorite despite being on the road.

