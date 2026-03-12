Golden Knights vs Penguins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 12

The NHL slate on Thursday includes the Vegas Golden Knights taking on the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Golden Knights vs Penguins Game Info

Vegas Golden Knights (29-22-14) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (32-17-15)

Date: Thursday, March 12, 2026

Thursday, March 12, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada Coverage: ESPN+

Golden Knights vs Penguins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Golden Knights (-160) Penguins (+132) 6.5 Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Penguins win (56%)

Golden Knights vs Penguins Puck Line

The Golden Knights are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Penguins. The Golden Knights are +156 to cover the spread, while the Penguins are -194.

Golden Knights vs Penguins Over/Under

An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Golden Knights-Penguins on March 12, with the over being +108 and the under -132.

Golden Knights vs Penguins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Penguins-Golden Knights, Pittsburgh is the underdog at +132, and Vegas is -160 playing at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!