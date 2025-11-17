NC State vs VCU College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 17

The NC State Wolfpack (3-0) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the VCU Rams (2-1) on November 17, 2025 at Lenovo Center.

NC State vs. VCU Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, November 17, 2025

Monday, November 17, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Location: Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina Arena: Lenovo Center

NC State vs. VCU Picks and Prediction

Prediction: VCU win (51.3%)

Check out these betting insights and trends before you wager on Monday's NC State-VCU spread (NC State -11.5) or total (163.5 points).

NC State vs. VCU: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

NC State went 10-21-0 ATS last season.

VCU compiled a 20-14-0 record against the spread last year.

The Wolfpack sported a better record against the spread in home games (8-10-0) than they did in away games (2-9-0) last season.

The Rams' winning percentage against the spread at home last year was .733 (11-4-0). Away, it was .500 (5-5-0).

NC State vs. VCU: Moneyline Betting Stats

NC State won 69.2% of the games last season in which it was the moneyline favorite (9-4).

The Wolfpack won all six games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -877 or shorter.

Last season, VCU was listed as the underdog in three games and failed to win any of those contests.

The Rams were not a bigger underdog last season than the +580 moneyline set for this game.

NC State has an implied moneyline win probability of 89.8% in this contest.

NC State vs. VCU Head-to-Head Comparison

With 69.6 points scored per game and 70.4 points allowed last season, NC State was 294th in college basketball offensively and 126th defensively.

NC State collected 29.6 rebounds per game and gave up 32.9 boards last year, ranking 316th and 287th, respectively, in the country.

NC State was 260th in the nation in assists (12.5 per game) last year.

Last year, NC State was 12th-best in college basketball in turnovers committed (9.1 per game) and ranked 153rd in turnovers forced (11.5).

VCU sported a top-25 defense last season, ranking eighth-best in college basketball with 62.9 points allowed per game. Offensively, it ranked 94th with 76.9 points scored per contest.

VCU was top-25 last season in rebounding, ranking 25th-best in college basketball with 35.3 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 65th with 29.4 rebounds allowed per contest.

VCU ranked 77th in the nation with 15 assists per game.

VCU committed 10.9 turnovers per game (150th-ranked in college basketball). It forced 12.9 turnovers per contest (53rd-ranked).

