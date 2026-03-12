Avalanche vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 12

The Colorado Avalanche versus the Seattle Kraken is on the NHL schedule for Thursday.

Avalanche vs Kraken Game Info

Colorado Avalanche (43-11-9) vs. Seattle Kraken (29-25-9)

Date: Thursday, March 12, 2026

Thursday, March 12, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Kraken Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Avalanche (-210) Kraken (+172) 6.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Kraken Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Avalanche win (60%)

Avalanche vs Kraken Puck Line

The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals (+120 to cover). Seattle, the underdog, is -150.

Avalanche vs Kraken Over/Under

A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Avalanche-Kraken matchup on March 12, with the over available at +110 and the under at -134.

Avalanche vs Kraken Moneyline

Seattle is the underdog, +172 on the moneyline, while Colorado is a -210 favorite despite being on the road.

