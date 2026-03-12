NHL
Avalanche vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 12
The Colorado Avalanche versus the Seattle Kraken is on the NHL schedule for Thursday.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Avalanche vs Kraken Game Info
- Colorado Avalanche (43-11-9) vs. Seattle Kraken (29-25-9)
- Date: Thursday, March 12, 2026
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington
- Coverage: ESPN+
Avalanche vs Kraken Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Avalanche (-210)
|Kraken (+172)
|6.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Kraken Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Avalanche win (60%)
Avalanche vs Kraken Puck Line
- The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals (+120 to cover). Seattle, the underdog, is -150.
Avalanche vs Kraken Over/Under
- A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Avalanche-Kraken matchup on March 12, with the over available at +110 and the under at -134.
Avalanche vs Kraken Moneyline
- Seattle is the underdog, +172 on the moneyline, while Colorado is a -210 favorite despite being on the road.