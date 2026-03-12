NHL
Sabres vs Capitals NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 12
The Buffalo Sabres will take on the Washington Capitals in NHL action on Thursday.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding today's NHL betting odds.
Sabres vs Capitals Game Info
- Buffalo Sabres (40-19-6) vs. Washington Capitals (32-27-7)
- Date: Thursday, March 12, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Sabres vs Capitals Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Sabres (-196)
|Capitals (+162)
|6.5
|Sabres (-1.5)
Sabres vs Capitals Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Sabres win (69.3%)
Sabres vs Capitals Puck Line
- The Capitals are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Sabres. The Capitals are -160 to cover the spread, and the Sabres are +128.
Sabres vs Capitals Over/Under
- The over/under for Sabres-Capitals on March 12 is 6.5. The over is -105, and the under is -115.
Sabres vs Capitals Moneyline
- Washington is the underdog, +162 on the moneyline, while Buffalo is a -196 favorite at home.