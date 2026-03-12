FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

NHL

Sabres vs Capitals NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 12

Sabres vs Capitals NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 12

The Buffalo Sabres will take on the Washington Capitals in NHL action on Thursday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Sabres vs Capitals Game Info

  • Buffalo Sabres (40-19-6) vs. Washington Capitals (32-27-7)
  • Date: Thursday, March 12, 2026
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Sabres vs Capitals Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Sabres (-196)Capitals (+162)6.5Sabres (-1.5)

Sabres vs Capitals Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Sabres win (69.3%)

Sabres vs Capitals Puck Line

  • The Capitals are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Sabres. The Capitals are -160 to cover the spread, and the Sabres are +128.

Sabres vs Capitals Over/Under

  • The over/under for Sabres-Capitals on March 12 is 6.5. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

Sabres vs Capitals Moneyline

  • Washington is the underdog, +162 on the moneyline, while Buffalo is a -196 favorite at home.

