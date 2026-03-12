Sabres vs Capitals NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 12

The Buffalo Sabres will take on the Washington Capitals in NHL action on Thursday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Sabres vs Capitals Game Info

Buffalo Sabres (40-19-6) vs. Washington Capitals (32-27-7)

Date: Thursday, March 12, 2026

Thursday, March 12, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York

KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York Coverage: ESPN+

Sabres vs Capitals Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Sabres (-196) Capitals (+162) 6.5 Sabres (-1.5)

Sabres vs Capitals Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Sabres win (69.3%)

Sabres vs Capitals Puck Line

The Capitals are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Sabres. The Capitals are -160 to cover the spread, and the Sabres are +128.

Sabres vs Capitals Over/Under

The over/under for Sabres-Capitals on March 12 is 6.5. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

Sabres vs Capitals Moneyline

Washington is the underdog, +162 on the moneyline, while Buffalo is a -196 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!