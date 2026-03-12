Seton Hall vs Creighton College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Big East Tournament

The No. 4 seed Seton Hall Pirates (20-11, 10-10 Big East) head into the Big East tournament against the No. 5 seed Creighton Bluejays (15-16, 9-11 Big East) on Thursday at Madison Square Garden, tipping off at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Seton Hall vs. Creighton Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 12, 2026

Thursday, March 12, 2026 Game time: 2:30 p.m. ET

2:30 p.m. ET TV channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Arena: Madison Square Garden

Seton Hall vs. Creighton Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Seton Hall win (65.2%)

Read these betting trends and insights before you wager on Thursday's Seton Hall-Creighton spread (Seton Hall -3.5) or over/under (133.5 points).

Seton Hall vs. Creighton: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Seton Hall has compiled an 18-13-0 ATS record so far this year.

Creighton has put together a 10-21-0 ATS record so far this year.

Seton Hall (7-8) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 3.5 points or more this season (46.7%) than Creighton (3-6) does as a 3.5+-point underdog (33.3%).

The Pirates have a worse record against the spread at home (6-11-0) than they do in road games (9-2-0).

Against the spread, the Bluejays have had better results on the road (5-7-0) than at home (4-12-0).

Against the spread, in conference games, Seton Hall is 11-9-0 this season.

Against the spread in Big East games, Creighton is 6-14-0 this season.

Seton Hall vs. Creighton: Moneyline Betting Stats

Seton Hall has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 21 games this year and has walked away with the win 17 times (81%) in those games.

This season, the Pirates have been victorious 14 times in 17 chances when named as a favorite of at least -146 or better on the moneyline.

Creighton has been the underdog on the moneyline 14 total times this season. Creighton has gone 4-10 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +122 or longer, the Bluejays have a record of 4-7 (36.4%).

Seton Hall has an implied victory probability of 59.3% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Seton Hall vs. Creighton Head-to-Head Comparison

Seton Hall's +164 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 70.4 points per game (297th in college basketball) while giving up 65.1 per outing (12th in college basketball).

Seton Hall's leading scorer, Adam Clark, is 647th in college basketball putting up 12.4 points per game.

Creighton scores 75.6 points per game (180th in college basketball) and concedes 75.1 (217th in college basketball) for a +14 scoring differential overall.

Josh Dix leads Creighton, putting up 12.7 points per game (595th in college basketball).

The Pirates are 131st in the nation at 32.7 rebounds per game. That's 2.7 more than the 30 their opponents average.

Stephon Payne III tops the team with 6.6 rebounds per game (208th in college basketball action).

The Bluejays rank 193rd in the nation at 31.8 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 32.7 their opponents average.

Jasen Green is 306th in college basketball with 5.9 rebounds per game, leading the Bluejays.

Seton Hall averages 93.2 points per 100 possessions on offense (285th in college basketball), and gives up 86.2 points per 100 possessions (18th in college basketball).

The Bluejays average 97.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (176th in college basketball), and give up 97.4 points per 100 possessions (243rd in college basketball).

