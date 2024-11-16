Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - November 16

With five games on Saturday that include teams ranked in the Top 25 AP Poll, the contest between No. 1 Kansas and Oakland at 6:00 PM ET is one of the day's most anticipated matchups. Which teams do we project to come out on top? Review our picks and predictions below.

Here are the betting odds to break down prior to Saturday in college basketball.

Duke vs. Wofford

Matchup: Wofford Terriers at No. 6 Duke Blue Devils

Wofford Terriers at No. 6 Duke Blue Devils Projected Winner: Duke (94.92% win probability)

Duke (94.92% win probability) Spread: Duke (-25.5)

Duke (-25.5) Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: November 16

November 16 TV Channel: ACC Network

Indiana vs. South Carolina

Matchup: South Carolina Gamecocks at No. 16 Indiana Hoosiers

South Carolina Gamecocks at No. 16 Indiana Hoosiers Projected Winner: South Carolina (51.16% win probability)

South Carolina (51.16% win probability) Spread: Indiana (-7.5)

Indiana (-7.5) Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: November 16

November 16 TV Channel: Peacock

Ole Miss vs. Colorado State

Matchup: Colorado State Rams vs. No. 25 Ole Miss Rebels

Colorado State Rams vs. No. 25 Ole Miss Rebels Projected Winner: Colorado State (64.78% win probability)

Colorado State (64.78% win probability) Spread: Ole Miss (-3.5)

Ole Miss (-3.5) Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: November 16

November 16 TV Channel: SEC Network+

Creighton vs. UMKC

Matchup: UMKC Kangaroos at No. 14 Creighton Bluejays

UMKC Kangaroos at No. 14 Creighton Bluejays Projected Winner: Creighton (97.81% win probability)

Creighton (97.81% win probability) Spread: Creighton (-21.5)

Creighton (-21.5) Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: November 17

November 17 TV Channel: Fox Sports 2

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

