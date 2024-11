Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - November 15

Looking at the men's college basketball slate on Friday, there are nine games involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, with the matchup between No. 13 Purdue and No. 2 Alabama at 7:00 PM ET being one of the day's highlights. How does our computer model expect these games to turn out? Find out below.

For analysis of all the important matchups in college basketball today, read our betting preview below.

Florida State vs. Florida

Matchup: No. 20 Florida Gators at Florida State Seminoles

No. 20 Florida Gators at Florida State Seminoles Projected Winner: Florida (55.21% win probability)

Florida (55.21% win probability) Spread: Florida (-4.5)

Florida (-4.5) Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Date: November 15

November 15 TV Channel: ACC Network

Rutgers vs. Monmouth

Matchup: Monmouth Hawks at No. 24 Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Monmouth Hawks at No. 24 Rutgers Scarlet Knights Projected Winner: Rutgers (88.53% win probability)

Rutgers (88.53% win probability) Spread: Rutgers (-20.5)

Rutgers (-20.5) Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Date: November 15

November 15 TV Channel: BTN

Cincinnati vs. Nicholls State

Matchup: Nicholls State Colonels at No. 17 Cincinnati Bearcats

Nicholls State Colonels at No. 17 Cincinnati Bearcats Projected Winner: Cincinnati (96.23% win probability)

Cincinnati (96.23% win probability) Spread: Cincinnati (-23.5)

Cincinnati (-23.5) Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: November 16

November 16 TV Channel: ESPN+

Purdue vs. Alabama

Matchup: No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 13 Purdue Boilermakers

No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 13 Purdue Boilermakers Projected Winner: Purdue (67.26% win probability)

Purdue (67.26% win probability) Spread: Alabama (-2.5)

Alabama (-2.5) Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: November 16

November 16 TV Channel: Peacock

Maryland vs. Marquette

Matchup: No. 15 Marquette Golden Eagles at Maryland Terrapins

No. 15 Marquette Golden Eagles at Maryland Terrapins Projected Winner: Marquette (52.59% win probability)

Marquette (52.59% win probability) Spread: Maryland (-1.5)

Maryland (-1.5) Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: November 16

November 16 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

North Carolina vs. American

Matchup: American Eagles at No. 10 North Carolina Tar Heels

American Eagles at No. 10 North Carolina Tar Heels Projected Winner: North Carolina (97.67% win probability)

North Carolina (97.67% win probability) Spread: North Carolina (-24.5)

North Carolina (-24.5) Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: November 16

November 16 TV Channel: ACC Network

Wisconsin vs. Arizona

Matchup: No. 9 Arizona Wildcats at Wisconsin Badgers

No. 9 Arizona Wildcats at Wisconsin Badgers Projected Winner: Wisconsin (53.40% win probability)

Wisconsin (53.40% win probability) Spread: Arizona (-4.5)

Arizona (-4.5) Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Date: November 16

November 16 TV Channel: Peacock

Texas A&M vs. Ohio State

Matchup: No. 21 Ohio State Buckeyes at No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies

No. 21 Ohio State Buckeyes at No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies Projected Winner: Texas A&M (60.63% win probability)

Texas A&M (60.63% win probability) Spread: Texas A&M (-5.5)

Texas A&M (-5.5) Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Date: November 16

November 16 TV Channel: SEC Network

Gonzaga vs. UMass-Lowell

Matchup: UMass-Lowell River Hawks at No. 4 Gonzaga Bulldogs

UMass-Lowell River Hawks at No. 4 Gonzaga Bulldogs Projected Winner: Gonzaga (85.24% win probability)

Gonzaga (85.24% win probability) Spread: Gonzaga (-24.5)

Gonzaga (-24.5) Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Date: November 16

November 16 TV Channel: ESPN+

