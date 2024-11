Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - November 13

There are eight games on Wednesday's schedule that involve teams ranked in the Top 25 in the AP Poll, highlighted by a contest that has No. 3 UConn taking on Le Moyne (at 7:00 PM ET). Below, we provide our picks and predictions for every matchup.

Read through our betting breakdown for college basketball's action today.

St. John's vs. Wagner

Matchup: Wagner Seahawks at No. 22 St. John's Red Storm

Wagner Seahawks at No. 22 St. John's Red Storm Projected Winner: St. John's (96.30% win probability)

St. John's (96.30% win probability) Spread: St. John's (-23.5)

St. John's (-23.5) Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Date: November 13

November 13 TV Channel: Fox Sports 2

Tennessee vs. Montana

Matchup: Montana Grizzlies at No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers

Montana Grizzlies at No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers Projected Winner: Tennessee (94.76% win probability)

Tennessee (94.76% win probability) Spread: Tennessee (-25.5)

Tennessee (-25.5) Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: November 14

November 14 TV Channel: SEC Network+

UConn vs. Le Moyne

Matchup: Le Moyne Dolphins at No. 3 UConn Huskies

Le Moyne Dolphins at No. 3 UConn Huskies Projected Winner: UConn (99.29% win probability)

UConn (99.29% win probability) Spread: UConn (-37.5)

UConn (-37.5) Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: November 14

November 14 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Auburn vs. Kent State

Matchup: Kent State Golden Flashes at No. 5 Auburn Tigers

Kent State Golden Flashes at No. 5 Auburn Tigers Projected Winner: Auburn (96.79% win probability)

Auburn (96.79% win probability) Spread: Auburn (-20.5)

Auburn (-20.5) Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: November 14

November 14 TV Channel: SEC Network+

Arkansas vs. Troy

Matchup: Troy Trojans at No. 18 Arkansas Razorbacks

Troy Trojans at No. 18 Arkansas Razorbacks Projected Winner: Arkansas (64.63% win probability)

Arkansas (64.63% win probability) Spread: Arkansas (-12.5)

Arkansas (-12.5) Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: November 14

November 14 TV Channel: SEC Network+

Houston vs. Louisiana

Matchup: Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns at No. 8 Houston Cougars

Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns at No. 8 Houston Cougars Projected Winner: Houston (94.13% win probability)

Houston (94.13% win probability) Spread: Houston (-28.5)

Houston (-28.5) Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: November 14

November 14 TV Channel: ESPN+

Creighton vs. Houston Christian

Matchup: Houston Christian Huskies at No. 14 Creighton Bluejays

Houston Christian Huskies at No. 14 Creighton Bluejays Projected Winner: Creighton (99.65% win probability)

Creighton (99.65% win probability) Spread: Creighton (-35.5)

Creighton (-35.5) Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Date: November 14

November 14 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

