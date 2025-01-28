Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - January 28
A matchup between No. 8 Tennessee and No. 12 Kentucky at 7:00 PM ET is one of the highlights of Tuesday's slate, which features seven games involving teams ranked in the AP Poll's Top 25. For picks and predictions for each game, keep reading.
With Tuesday's college basketball upon us, stay on top of the most current betting odds with our preview below.
Georgetown vs. St. John's
- Matchup: No. 15 St. John's Red Storm at Georgetown Hoyas
- Projected Winner: St. John's (59.44% win probability)
- Spread: St. John's (-5.5)
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Date: January 28
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
Louisville vs. Wake Forest
- Matchup: Wake Forest Demon Deacons at No. 21 Louisville Cardinals
- Projected Winner: Louisville (77.18% win probability)
- Spread: Louisville (-7.5)
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: January 29
- TV Channel: ACC Network
Tennessee vs. Kentucky
- Matchup: No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats at No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers
- Projected Winner: Tennessee (75.75% win probability)
- Spread: Tennessee (-8.5)
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: January 29
- TV Channel: ESPN
Kansas vs. UCF
- Matchup: UCF Knights at No. 11 Kansas Jayhawks
- Projected Winner: Kansas (88.09% win probability)
- Spread: Kansas (-13.5)
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: January 29
- TV Channel: ESPN+
Michigan State vs. Minnesota
- Matchup: Minnesota Golden Gophers at No. 7 Michigan State Spartans
- Projected Winner: Michigan State (87.26% win probability)
- Spread: Michigan State (-13.5)
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: January 29
- TV Channel: Peacock
Butler vs. Marquette
- Matchup: No. 9 Marquette Golden Eagles at Butler Bulldogs
- Projected Winner: Marquette (73.03% win probability)
- Spread: Marquette (-6.5)
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Date: January 29
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma
- Matchup: Oklahoma Sooners at No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies
- Projected Winner: Texas A&M (73.88% win probability)
- Spread: Texas A&M (-8.5)
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: January 29
- TV Channel: SEC Network
Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.
