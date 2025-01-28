Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - January 28

A matchup between No. 8 Tennessee and No. 12 Kentucky at 7:00 PM ET is one of the highlights of Tuesday's slate, which features seven games involving teams ranked in the AP Poll's Top 25. For picks and predictions for each game, keep reading.

With Tuesday's college basketball upon us, stay on top of the most current betting odds with our preview below.

Georgetown vs. St. John's

Matchup: No. 15 St. John's Red Storm at Georgetown Hoyas

No. 15 St. John's Red Storm at Georgetown Hoyas Projected Winner: St. John's (59.44% win probability)

St. John's (59.44% win probability) Spread: St. John's (-5.5)

St. John's (-5.5) Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Date: January 28

January 28 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Bet on Georgetown vs. St. John's with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Louisville vs. Wake Forest

Matchup: Wake Forest Demon Deacons at No. 21 Louisville Cardinals

Wake Forest Demon Deacons at No. 21 Louisville Cardinals Projected Winner: Louisville (77.18% win probability)

Louisville (77.18% win probability) Spread: Louisville (-7.5)

Louisville (-7.5) Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: January 29

January 29 TV Channel: ACC Network

Bet on Louisville vs. Wake Forest with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Tennessee vs. Kentucky

Matchup: No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats at No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers

No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats at No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers Projected Winner: Tennessee (75.75% win probability)

Tennessee (75.75% win probability) Spread: Tennessee (-8.5)

Tennessee (-8.5) Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: January 29

January 29 TV Channel: ESPN

Bet on Tennessee vs. Kentucky with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Kansas vs. UCF

Matchup: UCF Knights at No. 11 Kansas Jayhawks

UCF Knights at No. 11 Kansas Jayhawks Projected Winner: Kansas (88.09% win probability)

Kansas (88.09% win probability) Spread: Kansas (-13.5)

Kansas (-13.5) Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: January 29

January 29 TV Channel: ESPN+

Bet on Kansas vs. UCF with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Michigan State vs. Minnesota

Matchup: Minnesota Golden Gophers at No. 7 Michigan State Spartans

Minnesota Golden Gophers at No. 7 Michigan State Spartans Projected Winner: Michigan State (87.26% win probability)

Michigan State (87.26% win probability) Spread: Michigan State (-13.5)

Michigan State (-13.5) Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: January 29

January 29 TV Channel: Peacock

Bet on Michigan State vs. Minnesota with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Butler vs. Marquette

Matchup: No. 9 Marquette Golden Eagles at Butler Bulldogs

No. 9 Marquette Golden Eagles at Butler Bulldogs Projected Winner: Marquette (73.03% win probability)

Marquette (73.03% win probability) Spread: Marquette (-6.5)

Marquette (-6.5) Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Date: January 29

January 29 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Bet on Butler vs. Marquette with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma

Matchup: Oklahoma Sooners at No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies

Oklahoma Sooners at No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies Projected Winner: Texas A&M (73.88% win probability)

Texas A&M (73.88% win probability) Spread: Texas A&M (-8.5)

Texas A&M (-8.5) Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Date: January 29

January 29 TV Channel: SEC Network

Bet on Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!