NCAAB

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - January 28

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

A matchup between No. 8 Tennessee and No. 12 Kentucky at 7:00 PM ET is one of the highlights of Tuesday's slate, which features seven games involving teams ranked in the AP Poll's Top 25. For picks and predictions for each game, keep reading.

With Tuesday's college basketball upon us, stay on top of the most current betting odds with our preview below.

Georgetown vs. St. John's

  • Matchup: No. 15 St. John's Red Storm at Georgetown Hoyas
  • Projected Winner: St. John's (59.44% win probability)
  • Spread: St. John's (-5.5)
  • Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • Date: January 28
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Bet on Georgetown vs. St. John's with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Louisville vs. Wake Forest

  • Matchup: Wake Forest Demon Deacons at No. 21 Louisville Cardinals
  • Projected Winner: Louisville (77.18% win probability)
  • Spread: Louisville (-7.5)
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: January 29
  • TV Channel: ACC Network

Bet on Louisville vs. Wake Forest with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Tennessee vs. Kentucky

  • Matchup: No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats at No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers
  • Projected Winner: Tennessee (75.75% win probability)
  • Spread: Tennessee (-8.5)
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: January 29
  • TV Channel: ESPN

Bet on Tennessee vs. Kentucky with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Kansas vs. UCF

  • Matchup: UCF Knights at No. 11 Kansas Jayhawks
  • Projected Winner: Kansas (88.09% win probability)
  • Spread: Kansas (-13.5)
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Date: January 29
  • TV Channel: ESPN+

Bet on Kansas vs. UCF with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Michigan State vs. Minnesota

  • Matchup: Minnesota Golden Gophers at No. 7 Michigan State Spartans
  • Projected Winner: Michigan State (87.26% win probability)
  • Spread: Michigan State (-13.5)
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Date: January 29
  • TV Channel: Peacock

Bet on Michigan State vs. Minnesota with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Butler vs. Marquette

  • Matchup: No. 9 Marquette Golden Eagles at Butler Bulldogs
  • Projected Winner: Marquette (73.03% win probability)
  • Spread: Marquette (-6.5)
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • Date: January 29
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Bet on Butler vs. Marquette with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma

  • Matchup: Oklahoma Sooners at No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies
  • Projected Winner: Texas A&M (73.88% win probability)
  • Spread: Texas A&M (-8.5)
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Date: January 29
  • TV Channel: SEC Network

Bet on Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

