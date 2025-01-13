Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - January 13

There is one game on Monday's calendar that involves a team ranked in the Top 25 in the AP Poll, as Rutgers is taking on No. 22 UCLA, with the opening tip at 6:30 PM ET. In the article below, we offer our pick and prediction for this matchup.

To pick up an edge prior to today's college basketball, read our odds breakdown below.

Rutgers vs. UCLA

Matchup: No. 22 UCLA Bruins at Rutgers Scarlet Knights

No. 22 UCLA Bruins at Rutgers Scarlet Knights Projected Winner: UCLA (61.70% win probability)

UCLA (61.70% win probability) Spread: UCLA (-2.5)

UCLA (-2.5) Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Date: January 13

January 13 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

