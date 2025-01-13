NCAAB
Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - January 13
There is one game on Monday's calendar that involves a team ranked in the Top 25 in the AP Poll, as Rutgers is taking on No. 22 UCLA, with the opening tip at 6:30 PM ET. In the article below, we offer our pick and prediction for this matchup.
To pick up an edge prior to today's college basketball, read our odds breakdown below.
Rutgers vs. UCLA
- Matchup: No. 22 UCLA Bruins at Rutgers Scarlet Knights
- Projected Winner: UCLA (61.70% win probability)
- Spread: UCLA (-2.5)
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Date: January 13
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.
