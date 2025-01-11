Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - January 11

The men's college basketball slate on Saturday features 16 games involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, with No. 10 Texas A&M taking on No. 5 Alabama at 8:00 PM ET being one of the day's more notable matchups. Keep reading for picks and predictions for each matchup.

If you're seeking additional betting info for today in college basketball, we have you covered with betting odds for each of the important matchups.

Duke vs. Notre Dame

Matchup: Notre Dame Fighting Irish at No. 4 Duke Blue Devils

Notre Dame Fighting Irish at No. 4 Duke Blue Devils Projected Winner: Duke (91.12% win probability)

Duke (91.12% win probability) Spread: Duke (-19.5)

Duke (-19.5) Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: January 11

January 11 TV Channel: ESPN

Illinois vs. USC

Matchup: USC Trojans at No. 13 Illinois Fighting Illini

USC Trojans at No. 13 Illinois Fighting Illini Projected Winner: Illinois (90.60% win probability)

Illinois (90.60% win probability) Spread: Illinois (-13.5)

Illinois (-13.5) Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: January 11

January 11 TV Channel: BTN

South Carolina vs. Auburn

Matchup: No. 2 Auburn Tigers at South Carolina Gamecocks

No. 2 Auburn Tigers at South Carolina Gamecocks Projected Winner: Auburn (79.29% win probability)

Auburn (79.29% win probability) Spread: Auburn (-16.5)

Auburn (-16.5) Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: January 11

January 11 TV Channel: SEC Network

Cincinnati vs. Kansas

Matchup: No. 11 Kansas Jayhawks at Cincinnati Bearcats

No. 11 Kansas Jayhawks at Cincinnati Bearcats Projected Winner: Cincinnati (55.70% win probability)

Cincinnati (55.70% win probability) Spread: Kansas (-1.5)

Kansas (-1.5) Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: January 11

January 11 TV Channel: ESPN+

Georgetown vs. UConn

Matchup: No. 9 UConn Huskies at Georgetown Hoyas

No. 9 UConn Huskies at Georgetown Hoyas Projected Winner: Georgetown (50.34% win probability)

Georgetown (50.34% win probability) Spread: UConn (-4.5)

UConn (-4.5) Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: January 11

January 11 TV Channel: FOX

Texas Tech vs. Iowa State

Matchup: No. 3 Iowa State Cyclones at Texas Tech Red Raiders

No. 3 Iowa State Cyclones at Texas Tech Red Raiders Projected Winner: Texas Tech (55.30% win probability)

Texas Tech (55.30% win probability) Spread: Texas Tech (-1.5)

Texas Tech (-1.5) Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: January 11

January 11 TV Channel: ESPN

Arkansas vs. Florida

Matchup: No. 8 Florida Gators at Arkansas Razorbacks

No. 8 Florida Gators at Arkansas Razorbacks Projected Winner: Florida (58.73% win probability)

Florida (58.73% win probability) Spread: Florida (-4.5)

Florida (-4.5) Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: January 11

January 11 TV Channel: ESPN

Kansas State vs. Houston

Matchup: No. 12 Houston Cougars at Kansas State Wildcats

No. 12 Houston Cougars at Kansas State Wildcats Projected Winner: Houston (77.46% win probability)

Houston (77.46% win probability) Spread: Houston (-11.5)

Houston (-11.5) Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Date: January 11

January 11 TV Channel: ESPN+

Texas vs. Tennessee

Matchup: No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers at Texas Longhorns

No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers at Texas Longhorns Projected Winner: Tennessee (60.63% win probability)

Tennessee (60.63% win probability) Spread: Tennessee (-5.5)

Tennessee (-5.5) Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Date: January 11

January 11 TV Channel: ESPN

Ole Miss vs. LSU

Matchup: LSU Tigers at No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels

LSU Tigers at No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels Projected Winner: Ole Miss (84.38% win probability)

Ole Miss (84.38% win probability) Spread: Ole Miss (-9.5)

Ole Miss (-9.5) Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Date: January 11

January 11 TV Channel: SEC Network

Georgia vs. Oklahoma

Matchup: No. 17 Oklahoma Sooners at Georgia Bulldogs

No. 17 Oklahoma Sooners at Georgia Bulldogs Projected Winner: Georgia (71.92% win probability)

Georgia (71.92% win probability) Spread: Georgia (-5.5)

Georgia (-5.5) Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Date: January 11

January 11 TV Channel: ESPN2

Texas A&M vs. Alabama

Matchup: No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 10 Texas A&M Aggies

No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 10 Texas A&M Aggies Projected Winner: Texas A&M (55.19% win probability)

Texas A&M (55.19% win probability) Spread: Alabama (-3.5)

Alabama (-3.5) Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: January 12

January 12 TV Channel: ESPN

Mississippi State vs. Kentucky

Matchup: No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats at No. 14 Mississippi State Bulldogs

No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats at No. 14 Mississippi State Bulldogs Projected Winner: Mississippi State (71.40% win probability)

Mississippi State (71.40% win probability) Spread: Mississippi State (-5.5)

Mississippi State (-5.5) Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Date: January 12

January 12 TV Channel: SEC Network

Utah State vs. Boise State

Matchup: Boise State Broncos at No. 25 Utah State Aggies

Boise State Broncos at No. 25 Utah State Aggies Projected Winner: Utah State (73.68% win probability)

Utah State (73.68% win probability) Spread: Utah State (-5.5)

Utah State (-5.5) Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Date: January 12

January 12 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Gonzaga vs. Washington State

Matchup: Washington State Cougars at No. 18 Gonzaga Bulldogs

Washington State Cougars at No. 18 Gonzaga Bulldogs Projected Winner: Gonzaga (83.75% win probability)

Gonzaga (83.75% win probability) Spread: Gonzaga (-17.5)

Gonzaga (-17.5) Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Date: January 12

January 12 TV Channel: ESPN+

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

