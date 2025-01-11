Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - January 11
The men's college basketball slate on Saturday features 16 games involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, with No. 10 Texas A&M taking on No. 5 Alabama at 8:00 PM ET being one of the day's more notable matchups. Keep reading for picks and predictions for each matchup.
If you're seeking additional betting info for today in college basketball, we have you covered with betting odds for each of the important matchups.
Duke vs. Notre Dame
- Matchup: Notre Dame Fighting Irish at No. 4 Duke Blue Devils
- Projected Winner: Duke (91.12% win probability)
- Spread: Duke (-19.5)
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: January 11
- TV Channel: ESPN
Illinois vs. USC
- Matchup: USC Trojans at No. 13 Illinois Fighting Illini
- Projected Winner: Illinois (90.60% win probability)
- Spread: Illinois (-13.5)
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: January 11
- TV Channel: BTN
South Carolina vs. Auburn
- Matchup: No. 2 Auburn Tigers at South Carolina Gamecocks
- Projected Winner: Auburn (79.29% win probability)
- Spread: Auburn (-16.5)
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: January 11
- TV Channel: SEC Network
Cincinnati vs. Kansas
- Matchup: No. 11 Kansas Jayhawks at Cincinnati Bearcats
- Projected Winner: Cincinnati (55.70% win probability)
- Spread: Kansas (-1.5)
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: January 11
- TV Channel: ESPN+
Georgetown vs. UConn
- Matchup: No. 9 UConn Huskies at Georgetown Hoyas
- Projected Winner: Georgetown (50.34% win probability)
- Spread: UConn (-4.5)
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: January 11
- TV Channel: FOX
Texas Tech vs. Iowa State
- Matchup: No. 3 Iowa State Cyclones at Texas Tech Red Raiders
- Projected Winner: Texas Tech (55.30% win probability)
- Spread: Texas Tech (-1.5)
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: January 11
- TV Channel: ESPN
Arkansas vs. Florida
- Matchup: No. 8 Florida Gators at Arkansas Razorbacks
- Projected Winner: Florida (58.73% win probability)
- Spread: Florida (-4.5)
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: January 11
- TV Channel: ESPN
Kansas State vs. Houston
- Matchup: No. 12 Houston Cougars at Kansas State Wildcats
- Projected Winner: Houston (77.46% win probability)
- Spread: Houston (-11.5)
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: January 11
- TV Channel: ESPN+
Texas vs. Tennessee
- Matchup: No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers at Texas Longhorns
- Projected Winner: Tennessee (60.63% win probability)
- Spread: Tennessee (-5.5)
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: January 11
- TV Channel: ESPN
Ole Miss vs. LSU
- Matchup: LSU Tigers at No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels
- Projected Winner: Ole Miss (84.38% win probability)
- Spread: Ole Miss (-9.5)
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: January 11
- TV Channel: SEC Network
Georgia vs. Oklahoma
- Matchup: No. 17 Oklahoma Sooners at Georgia Bulldogs
- Projected Winner: Georgia (71.92% win probability)
- Spread: Georgia (-5.5)
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: January 11
- TV Channel: ESPN2
Texas A&M vs. Alabama
- Matchup: No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 10 Texas A&M Aggies
- Projected Winner: Texas A&M (55.19% win probability)
- Spread: Alabama (-3.5)
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: January 12
- TV Channel: ESPN
Mississippi State vs. Kentucky
- Matchup: No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats at No. 14 Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Projected Winner: Mississippi State (71.40% win probability)
- Spread: Mississippi State (-5.5)
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Date: January 12
- TV Channel: SEC Network
Utah State vs. Boise State
- Matchup: Boise State Broncos at No. 25 Utah State Aggies
- Projected Winner: Utah State (73.68% win probability)
- Spread: Utah State (-5.5)
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: January 12
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
Gonzaga vs. Washington State
- Matchup: Washington State Cougars at No. 18 Gonzaga Bulldogs
- Projected Winner: Gonzaga (83.75% win probability)
- Spread: Gonzaga (-17.5)
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: January 12
- TV Channel: ESPN+
Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.
