Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - January 1

There is one game on Wednesday's calendar that involves a team ranked in the Top 25 in the AP Poll, as DePaul is clashing with No. 11 UConn, with the opening tip at 2:00 PM ET. In the article below, we offer our pick and prediction for this matchup.

Before today's college basketball games, here's an in-depth look at the betting odds.

DePaul vs. UConn

Matchup: No. 11 UConn Huskies at DePaul Blue Demons

No. 11 UConn Huskies at DePaul Blue Demons Projected Winner: UConn (95.33% win probability)

UConn (95.33% win probability) Spread: UConn (-11.5)

UConn (-11.5) Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: January 1

January 1 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

