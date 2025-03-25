College Basketball Teams With the Most March Tournament Wins

March is here, bringing with it the madness that is the college basketball tournament.

This is hardly the tournament's first go-around, though some teams have had more tournament success than others.

Let's check out the college basketball teams with the most tournament wins all-time.

Wins as of March 25th, 2025.

Teams With Most Tournament Wins

Here are the top 10 college basketball teams with the most tournament wins, according to Stathead.

Rank Team Pct 1 Kentucky 134 56 0.705 2 North Carolina 134 51 0.724 3 Duke 124 41 0.752 4 Kansas 117 51 0.696 5 UCLA 116 46 0.716 6 Louisville 76 45 0.628 7 Michigan State 75 36 0.676 View Full Table ChevronDown

Kentucky and North Carolina are tied for the most tournament wins with 134.

There are just five teams with more than 100 tournament wins. Only 17 have won at least 50 tournament games, and less than 50 different teams have won 25 tournament games.

Remaining Teams With Most Tournament Wins

Here's where the remaining 16 teams rank for all-time tournament wins.

Rank (All-Time) Team Pct 1 (1) Kentucky 134 56 0.705 2 (3) Duke 124 41 0.752 3 (7) Michigan State 75 36 0.676 4 (12) Michigan 68 30 0.694 5 (13) Arizona 62 37 0.626 6 (15) Arkansas 52 35 0.598 7 (16) Purdue 51 35 0.593 View Full Table ChevronDown

Notably, 10 of the 25 winningest teams all-time are still left in the field.

Of the 16 teams remaining, 6 seed Ole Miss is the only one with fewer than 10 tournament wins.

Kentucky has a chance to become the sole leader in all-time tournament wins if they win one more game this season.

Teams With Most National Championships

Here are the teams with the most college basketball national championships

Team Championships UCLA 11 Kentucky 8 North Carolina 6 UConn 6 Duke 5 Indiana 5 Kansas 4 View Full Table ChevronDown

Only 15 different teams have won multiple championships. Just 8 have won more than two.

