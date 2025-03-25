College Basketball Teams With the Most March Tournament Wins
March is here, bringing with it the madness that is the college basketball tournament.
This is hardly the tournament's first go-around, though some teams have had more tournament success than others.
Let's check out the college basketball teams with the most tournament wins all-time.
Wins as of March 25th, 2025.
Teams With Most Tournament Wins
Here are the top 10 college basketball teams with the most tournament wins, according to Stathead.
Rank
Team
W
L
Pct
|1
|Kentucky
|134
|56
|0.705
|2
|North Carolina
|134
|51
|0.724
|3
|Duke
|124
|41
|0.752
|4
|Kansas
|117
|51
|0.696
|5
|UCLA
|116
|46
|0.716
|6
|Louisville
|76
|45
|0.628
|7
|Michigan State
|75
|36
|0.676
Kentucky and North Carolina are tied for the most tournament wins with 134.
There are just five teams with more than 100 tournament wins. Only 17 have won at least 50 tournament games, and less than 50 different teams have won 25 tournament games.
Remaining Teams With Most Tournament Wins
Here's where the remaining 16 teams rank for all-time tournament wins.
Rank (All-Time)
Team
W
L
Pct
|1 (1)
|Kentucky
|134
|56
|0.705
|2 (3)
|Duke
|124
|41
|0.752
|3 (7)
|Michigan State
|75
|36
|0.676
|4 (12)
|Michigan
|68
|30
|0.694
|5 (13)
|Arizona
|62
|37
|0.626
|6 (15)
|Arkansas
|52
|35
|0.598
|7 (16)
|Purdue
|51
|35
|0.593
Notably, 10 of the 25 winningest teams all-time are still left in the field.
Of the 16 teams remaining, 6 seed Ole Miss is the only one with fewer than 10 tournament wins.
Kentucky has a chance to become the sole leader in all-time tournament wins if they win one more game this season.
Teams With Most National Championships
Here are the teams with the most college basketball national championships
Team
Championships
|UCLA
|11
|Kentucky
|8
|North Carolina
|6
|UConn
|6
|Duke
|5
|Indiana
|5
|Kansas
|4
Only 15 different teams have won multiple championships. Just 8 have won more than two.
