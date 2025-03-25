FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NCAAB

College Basketball Teams With the Most March Tournament Wins

Aidan Cotter
Aidan CotterAidanCotterFD

March is here, bringing with it the madness that is the college basketball tournament.

This is hardly the tournament's first go-around, though some teams have had more tournament success than others.

Let's check out the college basketball teams with the most tournament wins all-time.

Wins as of March 25th, 2025.

Teams With Most Tournament Wins

Here are the top 10 college basketball teams with the most tournament wins, according to Stathead.

Rank
Team
W
L
Pct
1Kentucky134560.705
2North Carolina134510.724
3Duke124410.752
4Kansas117510.696
5UCLA116460.716
6Louisville76450.628
7Michigan State75360.676

Kentucky and North Carolina are tied for the most tournament wins with 134.

There are just five teams with more than 100 tournament wins. Only 17 have won at least 50 tournament games, and less than 50 different teams have won 25 tournament games.

Remaining Teams With Most Tournament Wins

Here's where the remaining 16 teams rank for all-time tournament wins.

Rank (All-Time)
Team
W
L
Pct
1 (1)Kentucky134560.705
2 (3)Duke124410.752
3 (7)Michigan State75360.676
4 (12)Michigan68300.694
5 (13)Arizona62370.626
6 (15)Arkansas52350.598
7 (16)Purdue51350.593

Notably, 10 of the 25 winningest teams all-time are still left in the field.

Of the 16 teams remaining, 6 seed Ole Miss is the only one with fewer than 10 tournament wins.

Kentucky has a chance to become the sole leader in all-time tournament wins if they win one more game this season.

Teams With Most National Championships

Here are the teams with the most college basketball national championships

Team
Championships
UCLA11
Kentucky8
North Carolina6
UConn6
Duke5
Indiana5
Kansas4

Only 15 different teams have won multiple championships. Just 8 have won more than two.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

