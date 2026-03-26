College Basketball Props: 3 Sweet 16 Player Props for Today's NCAA Tournament Games

We're on to the second weekend, and we've got four Sweet 16 games coming at us today.

What are the best player prop bets to target?

Let's dig in.

All March Madness odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds and may change after this article is published. Stats via Bart Torvik and KenPom.

NCAA Tournament Prop Bets for Thursday's Sweet 16 Games

Loyer is an elite three-point shooter, and he's in great form. That makes this under is a bit scary, but I think it's the right play.

Fletcher Loyer (PUR) - Total Points Fletcher Loyer (PUR) Under Mar 26 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

A lot of my confidence comes from how Texas plays defense. Although the Longhorns aren't necessarily good on D -- 81st in adjusted defense, per KenPom -- they're excellent at limiting three-point attempts. For the season, Texas surrenders the 19th-lowest three-point attempt rate, with only 33.1% of shot attempts they allow coming from beyond the arc.

If they can limit Loyer's volume, he should have a hard time getting to 15-plus points as Loyer takes only 2.8 two-point tries per game, compared to making 2.9 threes per night.

Loyer can be super efficient, which he showed in the second round by netting 24 points on just seven shots. He's shooting a ridiculous 57.7% from three across his past four games. But even with that unsustainably good three-point shooting, Loyer has scored 14 or fewer points in three of those four outings.

The Huskers are an elite defensive team, but the style of defense they utilize leads to a lot of three-point looks for opponents.

Cooper Koch can take advantage.

3+ Made Threes 3+ Made Threes Cooper Koch (IOW) -122 View more odds in Sportsbook

While Nebraska's defense ranks sixth overall, per KenPom, the Cornhuskers permit the country's sixth-highest three-point attempt rate (50.0%) -- meaning half of the shots they allow are three-point attempts.

We saw this play out with Koch against the Huskers in the regular season. The Hawkeyes and Huskers played twice, and Koch -- who is shooting 40.4% from three this season -- took a whopping 19 three-point tries over the two games.

Koch went 4 for 6 from three last time out in the upset win over Florida. He's an excellent shooter and should see plenty of looks in this matchup.

I really respect how Houston plays basketball, so I don't say this lightly -- I think Illinois is a bad matchup for the Cougars. And that puts me on Tugler to go under his points plus rebounds (PR) prop.

Joseph Tugler (HOU) - Total Points + Rebounds Joseph Tugler (HOU) Under Mar 27 2:05am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Houston is usually the more physical team, particularly on the glass. Illinois might be able to have the upper hand in that department tonight. The Illini boast two seven-footers in the Ivisic brothers, and they've been a dominant rebounding team, ranking seventh in the country in total rebound rate (57.1%). Houston, meanwhile, is only 74th in total rebound rate (52.7%).

If Illinois controls the glass, Tugler -- who averages 5.3 rebounds per game -- should have a tough time clearing 15.5 PR because he's not a big scorer. He's averaging just 7.5 points over 20 road/neutral games this season and 8.5 points per night overall.

Maybe I'll be way off and Illinois won't be able to match the toughness/physicality of Houston, but I think this year's Illini squad will be up to the challenge.

Which March Madness odds stand out to you this year? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.