College Basketball: 2 Best Bets and Picks for Iowa vs Illinois Elite Eight NCAA Tournament
Very few things in sports can match the unpredictability and excitement of March Madness.
The Elite Eight is upon us, and we will have a single-game betting piece for each game. To see our thoughts on other games as well as other betting articles, check out our full March Madness predictions page.
But for Iowa vs. Illinois, here are our favorite bets.
All March Madness odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds and may change after this article is published.
Check out our favorite college basketball props for Saturday's games.
Illinois vs Iowa Best Bets, Picks for Elite Eight
Best Bet #1: Illinois -6.5
Spread Betting
Step-by-step analysis:
1. Recent tournament dominance
Illinois is coming off a 65-55 win over Houston, one of the top defensive teams in the country.
That matters because:
- Houston limits nearly every opponent offensively
- Illinois still controlled the game wire-to-wire
That signals Illinois can win in both high-scoring AND defensive environments.
2. Offensive efficiency edge
Illinois has been one of the most efficient offenses in the tournament:
- Averaging 1.3+ points per possession in early rounds
- Multiple scoring options (Mirkovic, Stojakovic, Wagler)
In contrast:
- Iowa relies heavily on Bennett Stirtz (20+ points in Sweet 16)
- More dependent on shot-making variance
3. Head-to-head dominance
Illinois:
- Won the regular season matchup 75-69
- Has won 10 of the last 11 vs Iowa
That’s a massive trend, especially between conference opponents who know each other well.
4. Defensive matchup
Illinois just proved it can:
- Slow elite offenses
- Control tempo
Iowa thrives when:
- Games are fast
- Shooting efficiency is high
Illinois can take both away.
Final prediction:
Illinois controls tempo and wins by multiple possessions.
Pick: Illinois -6.5
Best Bet #2: Under 138.5
Total Points
Why this total has value:
1. Illinois defensive ceiling
Illinois held Houston — an elite offense — to just 55 points.
That’s the clearest signal:
- They can turn games into grinders
2. Iowa game script
Iowa’s best path:
- Slow pace
- Half-court offense
- Controlled possessions
They are 18-1 when holding teams under 70 points, showing they are comfortable in lower-scoring games.
3. Tournament pressure effect
Elite Eight games:
- Slower pace
- More half-court sets
- Increased defensive intensity
Final prediction:
Both teams play slower → total stays under.
Pick: Under 138.5
Here's our Purdue vs. Arizona best bets and picks.
Which March Madness odds stand out to you this year? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.