College Basketball: 2 Best Bets and Picks for Iowa vs Illinois Elite Eight NCAA Tournament

Very few things in sports can match the unpredictability and excitement of March Madness.

The Elite Eight is upon us, and we will have a single-game betting piece for each game. To see our thoughts on other games as well as other betting articles, check out our full March Madness predictions page.

But for Iowa vs. Illinois, here are our favorite bets.

All March Madness odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds and may change after this article is published.

Check out our favorite college basketball props for Saturday's games.

Illinois vs Iowa Best Bets, Picks for Elite Eight

Best Bet #1: Illinois -6.5

Spread Betting Illinois Mar 28 10:09pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Step-by-step analysis:

1. Recent tournament dominance

Illinois is coming off a 65-55 win over Houston, one of the top defensive teams in the country.

That matters because:

Houston limits nearly every opponent offensively

Illinois still controlled the game wire-to-wire

That signals Illinois can win in both high-scoring AND defensive environments.

2. Offensive efficiency edge

Illinois has been one of the most efficient offenses in the tournament:

Averaging 1.3+ points per possession in early rounds

Multiple scoring options (Mirkovic, Stojakovic, Wagler)

In contrast:

Iowa relies heavily on Bennett Stirtz (20+ points in Sweet 16)

(20+ points in Sweet 16) More dependent on shot-making variance

3. Head-to-head dominance

Illinois:

Won the regular season matchup 75-69

Has won 10 of the last 11 vs Iowa

That’s a massive trend, especially between conference opponents who know each other well.

4. Defensive matchup

Illinois just proved it can:

Slow elite offenses

Control tempo

Iowa thrives when:

Games are fast

Shooting efficiency is high

Illinois can take both away.

Final prediction:

Illinois controls tempo and wins by multiple possessions.

Pick: Illinois -6.5

Best Bet #2: Under 138.5

Total Points Under Mar 28 10:09pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Why this total has value:

1. Illinois defensive ceiling

Illinois held Houston — an elite offense — to just 55 points.

That’s the clearest signal:

They can turn games into grinders

2. Iowa game script

Iowa’s best path:

Slow pace

Half-court offense

Controlled possessions

They are 18-1 when holding teams under 70 points, showing they are comfortable in lower-scoring games.

3. Tournament pressure effect

Elite Eight games:

Slower pace

More half-court sets

Increased defensive intensity

Final prediction:

Both teams play slower → total stays under.

Pick: Under 138.5

Which March Madness odds stand out to you this year? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.