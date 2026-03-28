Arizona vs Purdue NCAA Tournament: 2 Best Bets and Picks College Basketball Elite Eight

Very few things in sports can match the unpredictability and excitement of March Madness.

The Elite Eight is upon us, and we will have a single-game betting piece for each game. To see our thoughts on other games as well as other betting articles, check out our full March Madness predictions page.

But for Arizona vs. Purdue, here are our favorite bets.

All March Madness odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds and may change after this article is published.

Check out our favorite college basketball props for Saturday's games.

Purdue vs Arizona Best Bets, Picks for Elite Eight

This Elite Eight matchup is a classic clash of styles:

Purdue: veteran, structured, efficient

veteran, structured, efficient Arizona: athletic, explosive, freshman-driven

Best Bet #1: Purdue +5.5

Spread Betting Purdue Mar 29 12:49am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Step-by-step analysis:

1. Experience edge

Purdue’s core:

Braden Smith (14.3 PPG, 8.9 APG)

Fletcher Loyer (four made threes in each NCAA Tourney game so far)

Trey Kaufman-Renn (17.2 PPG, 7.6 RPG)

These players have:

Played together for multiple years

Elite chemistry and late-game execution

2. Tournament resilience

Purdue just beat Texas on a last-second tip-in.

That matters because:

They’ve already won high-pressure games

Proven clutch execution

3. Arizona reliance on youth

Arizona:

Relies heavily on freshmen scoring

Over 50% of points from young players

That creates volatility in high-pressure Elite Eight games.

4. Statistical matchup

Purdue averages 82.1 PPG

Arizona allows just 68.9 PPG

This suggests:

Arizona defense is elite

BUT Purdue offense is strong enough to keep this close

Final prediction:

Close game — Purdue stays within one possession.

Pick: Purdue +5.5

Best Bet #2: Over 152.5

Total Points Over Mar 29 12:49am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Why this total is playable:

1. Offensive efficiency clash

Purdue scores 82+ PPG

Arizona is extremely efficient offensively

Even with Arizona’s defense, Purdue can score.

2. Pace mismatch

Arizona plays:

Faster tempo

More transition offense

Purdue:

Slower, but efficient

When styles clash → total often rises.

3. Tournament trend

Elite Eight games with:

Top 10 offenses

Balanced scoring

Often outperform totals due to:

Late-game fouling

Increased possessions

4. Shooting profile

Arizona:

Elite inside scoring

High efficiency

Purdue:

Strong half-court execution

Efficient shot selection

Final prediction:

Both teams score efficiently → game reaches mid-150s.

Pick: Over 152.5

Click here for Iowa vs. Illinois best bets and picks.

Which March Madness odds stand out to you this year? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.