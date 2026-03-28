Arizona vs Purdue NCAA Tournament: 2 Best Bets and Picks College Basketball Elite Eight
Very few things in sports can match the unpredictability and excitement of March Madness.
The Elite Eight is upon us, and we will have a single-game betting piece for each game. To see our thoughts on other games as well as other betting articles, check out our full March Madness predictions page.
But for Arizona vs. Purdue, here are our favorite bets.
All March Madness odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds and may change after this article is published.
Check out our favorite college basketball props for Saturday's games.
Purdue vs Arizona Best Bets, Picks for Elite Eight
This Elite Eight matchup is a classic clash of styles:
- Purdue: veteran, structured, efficient
- Arizona: athletic, explosive, freshman-driven
Best Bet #1: Purdue +5.5
Spread Betting
Step-by-step analysis:
1. Experience edge
Purdue’s core:
- Braden Smith (14.3 PPG, 8.9 APG)
- Fletcher Loyer (four made threes in each NCAA Tourney game so far)
- Trey Kaufman-Renn (17.2 PPG, 7.6 RPG)
These players have:
- Played together for multiple years
- Elite chemistry and late-game execution
2. Tournament resilience
Purdue just beat Texas on a last-second tip-in.
That matters because:
- They’ve already won high-pressure games
- Proven clutch execution
3. Arizona reliance on youth
Arizona:
- Relies heavily on freshmen scoring
- Over 50% of points from young players
That creates volatility in high-pressure Elite Eight games.
4. Statistical matchup
- Purdue averages 82.1 PPG
- Arizona allows just 68.9 PPG
This suggests:
- Arizona defense is elite
- BUT Purdue offense is strong enough to keep this close
Final prediction:
Close game — Purdue stays within one possession.
Pick: Purdue +5.5
Best Bet #2: Over 152.5
Total Points
Why this total is playable:
1. Offensive efficiency clash
- Purdue scores 82+ PPG
- Arizona is extremely efficient offensively
Even with Arizona’s defense, Purdue can score.
2. Pace mismatch
Arizona plays:
- Faster tempo
- More transition offense
Purdue:
- Slower, but efficient
When styles clash → total often rises.
3. Tournament trend
Elite Eight games with:
- Top 10 offenses
- Balanced scoring
Often outperform totals due to:
- Late-game fouling
- Increased possessions
4. Shooting profile
Arizona:
- Elite inside scoring
- High efficiency
Purdue:
- Strong half-court execution
- Efficient shot selection
Final prediction:
Both teams score efficiently → game reaches mid-150s.
Pick: Over 152.5
Click here for Iowa vs. Illinois best bets and picks.
Which March Madness odds stand out to you this year? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.