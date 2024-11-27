Coastal Carolina vs Georgia State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2024

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers versus the Georgia State Panthers is on the college football schedule for Saturday.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Coastal Carolina vs Georgia State Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Coastal Carolina: (-115) | Georgia State: (-104)

Coastal Carolina: (-115) | Georgia State: (-104) Spread: Coastal Carolina: -1.5 (-105) | Georgia State: +1.5 (-115)

Coastal Carolina: -1.5 (-105) | Georgia State: +1.5 (-115) Total: 55.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Coastal Carolina vs Georgia State Betting Trends

Coastal Carolina is 4-7-0 against the spread this year.

As at least a 1.5-point favorite, Coastal Carolina has two wins ATS (2-3).

Out of 11 Coastal Carolina games so far this year, six have hit the over.

Against the spread, Georgia State is 4-7-0 this year.

Georgia State's ATS record as 1.5-point underdogs or greater is 4-3.

Georgia State has seen five of its 11 games hit the over.

Coastal Carolina vs Georgia State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Chanticleers win (53.8%)

Coastal Carolina vs Georgia State Point Spread

Georgia State is the underdog by 1.5 points against Coastal Carolina. Georgia State is -105 to cover the spread, and Coastal Carolina is -115.

Coastal Carolina vs Georgia State Over/Under

A combined point total of 55.5 has been set for Coastal Carolina-Georgia State on Nov. 30, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Coastal Carolina vs Georgia State Moneyline

Georgia State is a -104 underdog on the moneyline, while Coastal Carolina is a -115 favorite.

Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Coastal Carolina 28.2 65 30.9 107 55.9 11 Georgia State 23.5 100 32.5 113 54.1 11

Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 30, 2024

Saturday, November 30, 2024 Game time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Stadium: Center Parc Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia State analysis on FanDuel Research.