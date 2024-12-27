Clippers vs. Warriors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 27

Clippers vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Friday, December 27, 2024

Friday, December 27, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California Coverage: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and FDSSC

The Los Angeles Clippers (17-13) are at home in Pacific Division action against the Golden State Warriors (15-14) on Friday, December 27, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET. The Clippers are 4.5-point favorites in the game, the third matchup between the squads this season. The over/under is set at 213.5 for the matchup.

Clippers vs. Warriors Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Clippers -4.5 213.5 -180 +152

Clippers vs. Warriors Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Clippers win (59.3%)

Clippers vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Clippers have registered a 19-11-0 record against the spread this season.

The Warriors are 16-13-0 against the spread this year.

This season, Clippers games have hit the over 11 times out of 29 chances.

Warriors games this season have gone over the total in 13 of 29 opportunities (44.8%).

Los Angeles has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 10 times in 16 games at home, and it has covered nine times in 14 games when playing on the road.

Looking at over/unders, the Clippers hit the over more often when playing at home, as they've gone over the total seven times in 16 opportunities this season (43.8%). In away games, they have hit the over four times in 14 opportunities (28.6%).

This year, Golden State is 7-7-0 at home against the spread (.500 winning percentage). On the road, it is 9-6-0 ATS (.600).

In terms of the over/under, Warriors games have finished over seven of 14 times at home (50%), and six of 15 on the road (40%).

Clippers Leaders

James Harden's numbers on the season are 22 points, 6.5 rebounds and 8.1 assists per contest, shooting 38.9% from the floor and 34.5% from downtown, with an average of 2.8 made treys.

Ivica Zubac averages 15.2 points, 12.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

Norman Powell is averaging 24.1 points, 2.6 assists and 3.3 rebounds.

Kris Dunn is averaging 6.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.8 steals (sixth in NBA) and 0.3 blocked shots.

Kevin Porter Jr. averages 10 points, 3.7 boards and 3 assists, shooting 42.1% from the field.

Warriors Leaders

Stephen Curry's numbers on the season are 22.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game. He is also draining 44.4% of his shots from the field and 41.1% from 3-point range, with an average of 4.3 triples (second in NBA).

The Warriors receive 17 points per game from Dennis Schroder, plus 2.7 boards and 6.2 assists.

The Warriors receive 17.5 points per game from Andrew Wiggins, plus 4.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

Jonathan Kuminga's numbers on the season are 15.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2 assists per contest. He is making 44% of his shots from the field and 32% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 treys.

Draymond Green's numbers on the season are 8.5 points, 6.2 boards and 5.6 assists per game. He is draining 41.6% of his shots from the field and 37.4% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.4 triples.

