Clippers vs. Trail Blazers NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for December 3

Clippers vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 3, 2024

Tuesday, December 3, 2024 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Venue: Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California Coverage: KATU and FDSSC

The Los Angeles Clippers (13-9) are favored (by 9 points) to build on an eight-game home winning streak when they host the Portland Trail Blazers (8-13) on Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 218.5 points.

Clippers vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Clippers -9 218.5 -391 +310

Clippers vs. Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Clippers win (82.8%)

Clippers vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The Clippers are 15-7-0 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Trail Blazers are 12-8-1 this season.

Clippers games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under eight times out of 21 chances this season.

Trail Blazers games this year have hit the over on nine of 21 set point totals (42.9%).

Los Angeles has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered eight times in 12 games at home, and it has covered seven times in 10 games when playing on the road.

Looking at over/unders, the Clippers hit the over less often when playing at home, as they've gone over the total four times in 12 opportunities this season (33.3%). In away games, they have hit the over four times in 10 opportunities (40%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Portland has a better winning percentage at home (.600, 6-4-0 record) than on the road (.545, 6-4-1).

Trail Blazers games have finished above the over/under 50% of the time at home (five of 10), and 36.4% of the time away (four of 11).

Clippers Leaders

James Harden averages 22.3 points, 7.2 boards and 8.9 assists, shooting 38.5% from the floor and 34.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.9 made treys per game.

Ivica Zubac's numbers on the season are 15.3 points, 12.4 boards and 2.5 assists per game, shooting 60.7% from the field (sixth in league).

Norman Powell averages 23.6 points, 2.9 boards and 2.3 assists.

Kris Dunn's numbers on the season are 6.7 points, 3.9 boards and 2.7 assists per contest, shooting 45.8% from the floor and 33.8% from downtown, with an average of 1.0 made 3-pointers.

Derrick Jones Jr. averages 10.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists, shooting 49.7% from the floor and 41.9% from downtown, with 1.2 made treys per game.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Deni Avdija's numbers on the season are 11.9 points, 6.1 boards and 3.2 assists per game. He is also sinking 40.6% of his shots from the floor and 32.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 triples.

The Trail Blazers receive 15.9 points per game from Jerami Grant, plus 3.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

Anfernee Simons averages 17.3 points, 2.6 boards and 4.3 assists. He is sinking 41.1% of his shots from the field and 34.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 triples per game.

Toumani Camara's numbers on the season are 9.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. He is draining 42.0% of his shots from the field and 39.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.7 treys.

Deandre Ayton averages 14.7 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists. He is draining 55.0% of his shots from the floor.

