Clippers vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 8

Clippers vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Wednesday, April 8, 2026

Wednesday, April 8, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California Coverage: FDSOK and FDSSC

A pair of the NBA's top scorers hit the court when Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (second, 31.3 PPG) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (63-16) visit Kawhi Leonard (sixth, 28.1 PPG) and the Los Angeles Clippers (41-38) on Wednesday, April 8, 2026 at 10 p.m. ET on FDSOK and FDSSC. The Thunder are 7.5-point favorites. The matchup's over/under is set at 226.5.

Clippers vs. Thunder Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -7.5 226.5 -270 +220

Clippers vs. Thunder Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Thunder win (56.2%)

Clippers vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Thunder have covered the spread 38 times over 79 games with a set spread.

The Clippers have played 79 games, with 41 wins against the spread.

Thunder games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 42 times this season.

Clippers games this season have gone over the total in 42 of 79 opportunities (53.2%).

Oklahoma City owns a worse record against the spread at home (19-22-0) than it does in away games (19-18-1).

The Thunder have gone over the total in 21 of 41 home games (51.2%). They've fared better on the road, topping the total in 21 of 38 matchups (55.3%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Los Angeles has a better winning percentage at home (.538, 21-18-0 record) than away (.500, 20-20-0).

In terms of the over/under, Clippers games have gone over less frequently at home (20 of 39, 51.3%) than on the road (22 of 40, 55%).

Thunder Leaders

Gilgeous-Alexander averages 31.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.5 assists, shooting 55.4% from the field and 38.7% from downtown, with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Chet Holmgren is averaging 16.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 1.9 blocked shots (second in NBA).

Cason Wallace is averaging 8.6 points, 2.6 assists and 3.1 rebounds.

Ajay Mitchell is averaging 13.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Isaiah Hartenstein averages 9.2 points, 9.5 boards and 3.6 assists, shooting 61.9% from the floor.

Clippers Leaders

Leonard averages 28.1 points, 6.3 boards and 3.6 assists. He is also draining 50.6% of his shots from the floor and 38.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 triples per contest.

The Clippers are receiving 13.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1 assists per game from John Collins.

Kris Dunn's numbers on the season are 7.4 points, 3.3 boards and 3.6 assists per contest. He is sinking 48.1% of his shots from the field and 38% from 3-point range, with an average of 1 treys.

The Clippers receive 18 points per game from Bennedict Mathurin, plus 5.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

Per game, Darius Garland provides the Clippers 18.9 points, 2.3 rebounds and 6.7 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

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