Clippers vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 16

Clippers vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Monday, March 16, 2026

Monday, March 16, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California Coverage: Peacock, FDSSC, and KENS

A pair of the league's best scorers take the court when Victor Wembanyama (14th, 24.3 PPG) and the San Antonio Spurs (49-18) visit Kawhi Leonard (sixth, 28.3 PPG) and the Los Angeles Clippers (34-33) on Monday, March 16, 2026 at 10 p.m. ET on Peacock, FDSSC, and KENS. The Spurs are 9-point favorites. The matchup's over/under is 226.5.

Clippers vs. Spurs Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Spurs -9 226.5 -370 +295

Clippers vs. Spurs Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Spurs win (50.8%)

Clippers vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Spurs have covered the spread 35 times in 66 games with a set spread.

Against the spread, the Clippers are 36-31-0 this season.

This season, Spurs games have hit the over 28 times.

Clippers games this season have gone over the total in 37 of 67 opportunities (55.2%).

San Antonio has done a better job covering the spread in away games (19-14-1) than it has in home games (16-13-3).

At home, the Spurs eclipse the total 45.5% of the time (15 of 33 games). They've hit the over in 38.2% of away games (13 of 34 contests).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Los Angeles has a lower winning percentage at home (.515, 17-16-0 record) than away (.559, 19-15-0).

Looking at the over/under, Clippers games have finished over less often at home (18 of 33, 54.5%) than on the road (19 of 34, 55.9%).

Spurs Leaders

Wembanyama's numbers on the season are 24.3 points, 11.2 boards and 3 assists per contest, shooting 50.7% from the floor and 36.5% from downtown, with an average of 2 made 3-pointers.

De'Aaron Fox averages 19.1 points, 3.7 boards and 6.3 assists, shooting 48.9% from the floor and 34.5% from downtown, with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Stephon Castle averages 16.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 7 assists, shooting 46.7% from the field and 31.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Julian Champagnie averages 11.1 points, 5.8 boards and 1.5 assists, shooting 43.3% from the floor and 38.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 made treys per game.

Keldon Johnson averages 12.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists, shooting 53.1% from the field and 37.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 made treys per contest.

Clippers Leaders

Per game, Leonard gets the Clippers 28.3 points, 6.3 boards and 3.7 assists. He also averages 2 steals (second in NBA) and 0.4 blocks.

The Clippers are getting 7.7 points, 3.4 boards and 3.7 assists per game from Kris Dunn.

The Clippers get 13.7 points per game from John Collins, plus 5.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists.

The Clippers receive 18.6 points per game from Bennedict Mathurin, plus 5.6 boards and 2.3 assists.

The Clippers are getting 18.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game from Darius Garland.

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